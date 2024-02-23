NBA News and Rumors

2024 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Odds: Malik Monk Surging

Dan Girolamo
Malik Monk of the Kings runs up the court.

The NBA returns tonight as teams begin their final push toward the playoffs. Which player has the inside track for the Sixth Man of the Year? Below, we explore the odds for the 2024 NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

Malik Monk Rising To The Top

Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk might come off the bench, but he’s arguably the second-best pure-scorer on the roster behind De’Aaron Fox. Despite starting in zero games, Monk is third on the team in scoring with 15.1 points per game.

Monk has been awesome in February, scoring 18 or more points in seven of eight games.

The Kings are eighth in the Western Conference at 31-23. If Sacramento makes the postseason, it will be back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since 2004-2006.

2024 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Odds

Which player is favored to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year?

Because of his dominant February, Monk (-105) is now listed on BetOnline as the favorite to win the Sixth Man of the Year

Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (+200) hs been the leading candidate for most of the season. Hardaway Jr. is averaging 17.3 points per game, over two more than Monk.

If the Clippers continue to surge in the West, Norman Powell (+500) will be the third choice for Sixth Man of the Year.

View the odds below.

NBA Sixth Man of the Year Odds Play
Malik Monk -105 BetOnline logo
Tim Hardaway Jr. +200 BetOnline logo
Norman Powell +500 BetOnline logo
Caris LeVert +1200 BetOnline logo
Bogdan Bogdanovic +1800 BetOnline logo
Jordan Clarkson +2800 BetOnline logo
Bennedict Mathurin +5000 BetOnline logo
Russell Westbrook +6600 BetOnline logo
Bobby Portis +10000 BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NBA News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
