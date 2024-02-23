2024 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Odds: Malik Monk Surging

The NBA returns tonight as teams begin their final push toward the playoffs. Which player has the inside track for the Sixth Man of the Year? Below, we explore the odds for the 2024 NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

Malik Monk Rising To The Top

Malik Monk taking flight in the win vs the Nuggets! 23 PTS (9/13 FG) in 20 MINS pic.twitter.com/3CEJFpXuer — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 10, 2024

Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk might come off the bench, but he’s arguably the second-best pure-scorer on the roster behind De’Aaron Fox. Despite starting in zero games, Monk is third on the team in scoring with 15.1 points per game.

Monk has been awesome in February, scoring 18 or more points in seven of eight games.

The Kings are eighth in the Western Conference at 31-23. If Sacramento makes the postseason, it will be back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since 2004-2006.

2024 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Odds

NBA Standings with under 30 games left on the season. pic.twitter.com/hVZvRByJs8 — Sports Daily Hub (@SportsDailyHub) February 23, 2024

Which player is favored to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year?

Because of his dominant February, Monk (-105) is now listed on BetOnline as the favorite to win the Sixth Man of the Year

Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (+200) hs been the leading candidate for most of the season. Hardaway Jr. is averaging 17.3 points per game, over two more than Monk.

If the Clippers continue to surge in the West, Norman Powell (+500) will be the third choice for Sixth Man of the Year.

NBA Sixth Man of the Year Odds Play Malik Monk -105 Tim Hardaway Jr. +200 Norman Powell +500 Caris LeVert +1200 Bogdan Bogdanovic +1800 Jordan Clarkson +2800 Bennedict Mathurin +5000 Russell Westbrook +6600 Bobby Portis +10000

