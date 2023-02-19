News

NBA Sixth Man Of The Year Odds, Frontrunners

Colin Lynch
Malcolm Brogdon was signed by the Boston Celtics to bolster their offensive depth, and he has delivered on that front. With the Celtics currently leading the standings, Brogdon is emerging as a top candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year award. Given the uncertainty surrounding other competitors, he is currently the odds-on favorite to win the award.

A month ago, Russell Westbrook was a shoo-in for the Sixth Man of the Year award. He had been the odds-on favorite for several months and consistently put up impressive numbers off the bench.

However, with recent trade rumors swirling around Westbrook, he has found himself on the buyout market and is likely to sign with a team as a starter. As a result, the NBA odds for the award have drastically shifted, and Westbrook’s name has fallen considerably down the list of contenders for the best bench player award.

Sixth Man Of The Year Odds

Player Team Sixth Man of the Year odds
Malcolm Brogdon Celtics Boston Celtics -170
Norman Powell Jazz Los Angeles Clippers +350
Tyrese Maxey Warriors Philadelphia 76ers +400
Russell Westbrook TBD +850
Bennedict Mathurin Pacers Indiana Pacers +4,000
Christian Wood Warriors Dallas Mavericks +7,000
Jordan Poole Warriors Golden State Warriors +8,000

Malcolm Brogdon -170

After a disappointing Finals loss, the Boston Celtics knew they needed to address their playmaking and secondary scoring. Enter Malcolm Brogdon, the offseason acquisition who has proved to be a valuable asset to the team.

While his production may have fluctuated at the start of the season, Brogdon has emerged as a crucial piece of the puzzle for Boston. His contribution has been instrumental in the Celtics’ NBA-leading record, boosting an already impressive offense that ranks third league-wide. Brogdon has been particularly effective in filling the void left by injuries to the team’s backcourt, keeping opposing defenses on their toes.

The only lingering question surrounding Brogdon is his health. He has missed significant time due to injuries in four of the past six seasons. However, with 50 games already under his belt this season, he has been in a less physically demanding role and is on track to have his healthiest campaign since his rookie year. The Celtics will hope he can maintain his current form and stay injury-free as they push for the playoffs.

Previous Sixth Man Award Winners

Year NBA 6MOY Winner
2021-22 Tyler Herro
2020-21 Jordan Clarkson
2019-20 Montrezl Harrell
2018-19 Lou Williams
2017-18 Lou Williams
2016-17 Eric Gordon
2015-16 Jamal Crawford
2014-15 Lou Williams
2013-14 Jamal Crawford
News
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
