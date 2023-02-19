NBA Sixth Man Of The Year Odds, Frontrunners

Malcolm Brogdon was signed by the Boston Celtics to bolster their offensive depth, and he has delivered on that front. With the Celtics currently leading the standings, Brogdon is emerging as a top candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year award. Given the uncertainty surrounding other competitors, he is currently the odds-on favorite to win the award.

A month ago, Russell Westbrook was a shoo-in for the Sixth Man of the Year award. He had been the odds-on favorite for several months and consistently put up impressive numbers off the bench.

However, with recent trade rumors swirling around Westbrook, he has found himself on the buyout market and is likely to sign with a team as a starter. As a result, the NBA odds for the award have drastically shifted, and Westbrook’s name has fallen considerably down the list of contenders for the best bench player award.

Sixth Man Of The Year Odds

Player Team Sixth Man of the Year odds Malcolm Brogdon Boston Celtics -170 Norman Powell Los Angeles Clippers +350 Tyrese Maxey Philadelphia 76ers +400 Russell Westbrook TBD +850 Bennedict Mathurin Indiana Pacers +4,000 Christian Wood Dallas Mavericks +7,000 Jordan Poole Golden State Warriors +8,000

Bet on NBA Sixth Man Award at BetOnline

Malcolm Brogdon -170

After a disappointing Finals loss, the Boston Celtics knew they needed to address their playmaking and secondary scoring. Enter Malcolm Brogdon, the offseason acquisition who has proved to be a valuable asset to the team.

While his production may have fluctuated at the start of the season, Brogdon has emerged as a crucial piece of the puzzle for Boston. His contribution has been instrumental in the Celtics’ NBA-leading record, boosting an already impressive offense that ranks third league-wide. Brogdon has been particularly effective in filling the void left by injuries to the team’s backcourt, keeping opposing defenses on their toes.

The only lingering question surrounding Brogdon is his health. He has missed significant time due to injuries in four of the past six seasons. However, with 50 games already under his belt this season, he has been in a less physically demanding role and is on track to have his healthiest campaign since his rookie year. The Celtics will hope he can maintain his current form and stay injury-free as they push for the playoffs.

Previous Sixth Man Award Winners