NBA Sixth Man Of The Year Odds: Immanuel Quickley, Malcom Brogdon Among Favorites

Dan Girolamo
New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley flexes.

There are a little over two weeks left in the 2022-2023 NBA season, and the battle for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year is a two-horse race. Fittingly, the two players with the best odds are on rival teams within the same division. Who is the favorite heading into the final stretch? Find out the NBA Sixth Man of the Year odds below.

NBA Sixth Man Of The Year Candidates

The two leading candidates for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year are New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley and Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon.

In his third year, Quickley is experiencing his best season ever as a pro. Quickley is averaging a career-best 14.1 points and 4.1 rebounds, along with 3.3 assists.

Quickley soared to the top of the list of sixth man candidates after a 38-point effort in a 131-129 2OT victory over the Celtics on March 5.

The other top candidate for Sixth Man of the Year is Brogdon, who is in his first year with the Celtics.

In 62 games off the bench, Brogdon is averaging 14.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. Brogdon has improved his outside shooting dramatically, shooting a career-high 45.0% from three.

NBA Sixth Man Of The Year Odds

Who is the leading candidate for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year?

BetOnline lists Quickley as a solid favorite at -240. With a recent 40-point outburst in a win against the Houston Rockets, the award appears to be Quickley’s to lose.

Behind Quickley is Brogdon at +150. With seven games remaining, Brogdon will need a few standout games to surpass Quickley.

Below is the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year odds chart via BetOnline.

NBA 6th Man of the Year 2022-23 Odds Play
Immanuel Quickley -240 BetOnline logo
Malcolm Brogdon +150 BetOnline logo
Bobby Portis +5000 BetOnline logo
Malik Monk
 +6000 BetOnline logo
Austin Reaves
 +6000 BetOnline logo

 

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

