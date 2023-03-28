There are a little over two weeks left in the 2022-2023 NBA season, and the battle for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year is a two-horse race. Fittingly, the two players with the best odds are on rival teams within the same division. Who is the favorite heading into the final stretch? Find out the NBA Sixth Man of the Year odds below.

NBA Sixth Man Of The Year Candidates

The two leading candidates for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year are New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley and Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon.

In his third year, Quickley is experiencing his best season ever as a pro. Quickley is averaging a career-best 14.1 points and 4.1 rebounds, along with 3.3 assists.

Quickley soared to the top of the list of sixth man candidates after a 38-point effort in a 131-129 2OT victory over the Celtics on March 5.

The other top candidate for Sixth Man of the Year is Brogdon, who is in his first year with the Celtics.

In 62 games off the bench, Brogdon is averaging 14.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. Brogdon has improved his outside shooting dramatically, shooting a career-high 45.0% from three.

NBA Sixth Man Of The Year Odds

Who is the leading candidate for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year?

BetOnline lists Quickley as a solid favorite at -240. With a recent 40-point outburst in a win against the Houston Rockets, the award appears to be Quickley’s to lose.

Behind Quickley is Brogdon at +150. With seven games remaining, Brogdon will need a few standout games to surpass Quickley.

Below is the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year odds chart via BetOnline.

NBA 6th Man of the Year 2022-23 Odds Play Immanuel Quickley -240 Malcolm Brogdon +150 Bobby Portis +5000 Malik Monk +6000 Austin Reaves +6000

NBA Betting Guides 2023