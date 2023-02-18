NBA News and Rumors

NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2023: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Dan Girolamo
Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. dunks in a game.

The NBA Slam Dunk Contest is one of the highlights of NBA All-Star Weekend.

This year, the dunk contest will feature four players under the age of 25: Houston Rockets forward Kenyon “KJ” Martin (22), Philadelphia 76ers guard Mac McClung (24), New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (22), and New York Knicks center Jericho Sims (24).

Below, you’ll find odds, predictions, and best bets for the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest Odds

The Slam Dunk Contest is lacking star power in 2023. However, the four players participating in this year’s contest are up-and-coming players who will look to win over a new set of fans on Satuday night.

According to BetOnline, the betting favorite is McClung at -125 odds. McClung becomes the first player from the G-league to participate in the Dunk Contest.

Martin Jr. is the most experienced player of the four, as he is in his third season with the Rockets. The son of Kenyon Martin Sr., Martin Jr. is next on the board with +275 odds to win the NBA Dunk Contest.

Sims, the athletic big man for the Knicks, has odds of +300, while Murphy, the shooting guard who has started 45 games for the Pelicans, has odds of +650.

Check out the odds of the entire field below via BetOnline.

NBA Slam Dunk Contest Winner Odds Play
Mac McClung -125 BetOnline logo
Kenyon Martin Jr. +275 BetOnline logo
Jericho Sims +300 BetOnline logo
Trey Murphy III +650 BetOnline logo

2023 NBA Dunk Contest Predictions And Picks

Here are the best bets for the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Mac McClung -125

Aside from being the sentimental favorite, McClung became a viral sensation in high school with his highlight tapes that featured some of the most impressive in-game dunks you will ever see. McClung will look to showcase his insane leaping ability on Saturday night, putting him in a great position to win.

Bet on Mac McClung at -125 at BetOnline

Jericho Sims +300

When a Knick is in the Dunk Contest, they tend to come away with the victory. The Knicks have the most Slam Dunk Contest championships for an NBA franchise with five, including a win in 2022 for forward Obi Toppin. Knicks fans have watched Sims’ freakish athletic ability all season long. Now, he will have a chance to show it to the world on Saturday night.

Bet on Jericho Sims at +225 at BetOnline
NBA News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brendan Fraser. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brendan Fraser. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
