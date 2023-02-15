NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2023: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

The NBA Slam Dunk Contest is one of the highlights of NBA All-Star Weekend. This year, the dunk contest will feature four players under the age of 25: Houston Rockets forward Kenyon “KJ” Martin (22), Philadelphia 76ers guard Mac McClung (24), New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (22), and New York Knicks center Jericho Sims (24). Below, you’ll find odds, predictions, and best bets for the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Final lineup for the Slam Dunk Contest 🥶 Who you got? pic.twitter.com/BF2Li79GVI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 15, 2023

2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest Odds

The Slam Dunk Contest is lacking star power in 2023. However, the four players participating in this year’s contest are up-and-coming players who will look to win over a new set of fans on Satuday night.

According to BetOnline, the betting favorite is Martin Jr. at +175. Martin Jr. is the most experienced player of the four, as he is in his third season with the Rockets.

Behind Martin Jr. is McClung, who signed a two-way contract with the 76ers on February 14. McClung becomes the first player from the G-league to participate in the Dunk Contest.

Sims, the athletic big man for the Knicks, has odds of +225, while Murphy, the shooting guard who has started 45 games for the Pelicans, has odds of +300.

Check out the odds of the entire field below via BetOnline.

NBA Slam Dunk Contest Winner Odds Play Kenyon Martin Jr. +175 Mac McClung +200 Jericho Sims +225 Trey Murphy III +300

2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest Predictions And Best Bets

Here are the best bets for the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Mac McClung +200

Aside from being the sentimental favorite, McClung became a viral sensation in high school with his highlight tapes that featured some of the most impressive in-game dunks you will ever see. McClung will look to showcase his insane leaping ability on Saturday night, putting him in a great position to win.

Bet on Mac McClung at +200 at BetOnline

Jericho Sims +225

When a Knick is in the Dunk Contest, they tend to come away with the victory. The Knicks have the most Slam Dunk Contest championships for an NBA franchise with five, including a win in 2022 for forward Obi Toppin. Knicks fans have watched Sims’ freakish athletic ability all season long. Now, he will have a chance to show it to the world on Saturday night.