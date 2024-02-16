The Slam Dunk Contest is one of the premiere events on All-Star Saturday Night. Below, we examine the odds for the 2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest: Participants And Rules

Will Mac defend his dunking crown… or will Jaylen, Jaime or Jacob win #ATTSlamDunk? https://t.co/3iO3mLWxW2 — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2024

The 2024 AT&T Slam Dunk will be the final event of All-Star Saturday Night, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 17.

2024 AT&T Slam Dunk Participants:

Jaylen Brown – Boston Celtics

Jaime Jaquez Jr. – Miami Heat

Mac McClung – G League, Osceola Magic

Jacob Toppin – New York Knicks

The Slam Dunk Contest is a two-round competition. In the first round, each participant gets two dunks. Each dunker is given 90 seconds, plus one additional try, per dunk. However, each dunk is limited to three attempts.

Five judges will score the dunk between 40 and 50. The average of the five judges’ scores will be the dunk score. The two participants with the highest composite score advance to the final round.

The same rules in the first round apply to the final round. After two dunks, the participant with the highest composite score will be crowned as champion. If there is a tie, it will be settled with a One Dunk Dunk-Off.

2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest Odds Odds

Listen to this, and then try to tell me you’re not betting on Mac McClung to win the dunk contest 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/7AYhrXrQZE — betr (@betr) February 16, 2024

Which player is favored to win the Dunk Contest?

BetOnline lists G-leauger Mac McClung (-250) to win the 2024 Dunk Contest. McClung won last year’s Dunk Contest in Salt Lake City as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers/Delaware Blue Coats.

Miami’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. has dunk contest experience. Jaquez won a high school competition in 2019 over future NBA pros Kenyon Martin Jr. and Scottie Pippen Jr.

Keep an eye on Jacob Toppin, whose older brother Obi won this competition in 2022.

2024 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge Odds Play Mac McClung -250 Jaylen Brown +400 Jaime Jaquez Jr. +750 Jacob Toppin +750

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.