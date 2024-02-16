NBA News and Rumors

2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest Odds: Mac McClung Favored To Repeat

Dan Girolamo
The Slam Dunk Contest is one of the premiere events on All-Star Saturday Night. Below, we examine the odds for the 2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest: Participants And Rules

The 2024 AT&T Slam Dunk will be the final event of All-Star Saturday Night, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 17.

2024 AT&T Slam Dunk Participants:

  • Jaylen Brown – Boston Celtics
  • Jaime Jaquez Jr. – Miami Heat
  • Mac McClung – G League, Osceola Magic
  • Jacob Toppin – New York Knicks

The Slam Dunk Contest is a two-round competition. In the first round, each participant gets two dunks. Each dunker is given 90 seconds, plus one additional try, per dunk. However, each dunk is limited to three attempts.

Five judges will score the dunk between 40 and 50. The average of the five judges’ scores will be the dunk score. The two participants with the highest composite score advance to the final round.

The same rules in the first round apply to the final round. After two dunks, the participant with the highest composite score will be crowned as champion. If there is a tie, it will be settled with a One Dunk Dunk-Off.

2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest Odds Odds

Which player is favored to win the Dunk Contest?

BetOnline lists G-leauger Mac McClung (-250) to win the 2024 Dunk Contest. McClung won last year’s Dunk Contest in Salt Lake City as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers/Delaware Blue Coats.

Miami’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. has dunk contest experience. Jaquez won a high school competition in 2019 over future NBA pros Kenyon Martin Jr. and Scottie Pippen Jr.

Keep an eye on Jacob Toppin, whose older brother Obi won this competition in 2022.

View the odds for the biggest opening weekend of 2024 below.

2024 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge Odds Play
Mac McClung -250 BetOnline logo
Jaylen Brown +400 BetOnline logo
Jaime Jaquez Jr. +750 BetOnline logo
Jacob Toppin +750 BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NBA News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
