NBA News and Rumors

NBA stars show love to Bill Russell after sad passing

Jon Conahan
Linkedin

Arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, Bill Russell, has unfortunately passed away at the age of 88. Current and former NBA players took to Twitter to speak on how much of an impact he had throughout some of their lives.

Current and Former NBA Players React To Bill Russell’s Passing

The family had the following statement:

“It is with a very heavy heart we would like to pass along to all of Bill’s friends, fans, & followers:

Bill Russell, the most prolific winner in American sports history, passed away peacefully today at age 88, with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. Arrangements for his memorial service will be announced soon.

Bill’s two state championships in high school offered a glimmer of the incomparable run of pure team accomplishment to come: twice an NCAA champion; captain of a gold-medal-winning US Olympic team; 11 times an NBA champion, and at the helm for two NBA championships as the first black head coach of any North American professional sports team.

Along the way, Bill earned a string of individual awards that stands unprecedented as it went unmentioned by him. In 2009, the award for the NBA Finals most valuable player was renamed after two-time Hall of Famer as the “Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award

But for all the winning, Bill’s understanding of the struggle is what illuminated his life. From boycotting a 1961 exhibition game to unmask too-long-tolerated discrimination, to leading Mississippi’s first integrated basketball camp in the combustible wake of Medgar Evans’ assassination, to decades of activism ultimately recognized by his receipt of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2010, Bill called out injustice with an unforgiving candor that he intended would disrupt the status quo, and with a powerful example that, though never his humble intention, will forever inspire teamwork, selflessness and thoughtful change.

Bill’s wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bill in your prayers. Perhaps you’ll relive one or two of the golden moments he gave us, or recall his trademark laugh as he delighted in explaining the real story behind how those moments unfolded. And we hope each of us can find a new way to act or speak up with Bill’s uncompromising, dignified and always constructive commitment to principle. That would be one last, and lasting, win for our beloved #6.”

Rest in peace to one of the greatest athletes that this world will ever see.

Topics  
NBA News and Rumors
Linkedin

Jon Conahan

Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Jon Conahan

Linkedin
Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
LeBron James, LRMR Ventures invest $30M in Canyon Bicycles

LeBron James, LRMR Ventures invest $30M in Canyon Bicycles

James Foglio  •  Jul 29 2022
NBA News and Rumors
Ayesha and Steph Curry buy $2.1 million home in Central Florida
Ayesha and Steph Curry buy $2.1 million home in Central Florida
James Foglio  •  Jul 27 2022
NBA News and Rumors
Celtics Jayson Tatum on Durant trade: "I love the guys that we got."
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum on Durant trade: “I love the guys that we got.”
James Foglio  •  Jul 27 2022
NBA News and Rumors
Top-10 Oldest NBA Players
James Foglio  •  Jul 27 2022
NBA News and Rumors
Twitter reacts to Stephen Curry's savage LeBron James jokes
Twitter reacts to Stephen Curry’s savage LeBron James jokes at ESPYs
James Foglio  •  Jul 26 2022
NBA News and Rumors
Shareef O'Neal signs six-figure contract with NBA G League Ignite
Shareef O’Neal signs six-figure contract with NBA G League Ignite
James Foglio  •  Jul 26 2022
NBA News and Rumors
Top-10 Youngest NBA Players
James Foglio  •  Jul 26 2022
More News