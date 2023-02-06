The NBA Trade Deadline Heats Up with More Deals To Come.

The NBA’s version of Lets Make A Deal is in full swing following Sunday’s swap between the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks. It wasn’t the first deal but it’s the biggest to date. Kyrie Irving demanded a trade, preferably to the Lakers but instead was dealt to the Mavs for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and three draft picks including a first-rounder in 2029.

In the first deal of the trade deadline season, the Lakers shipped Kendrick Nunn and three draft picks to the Washington Wizards for Rui Hachimura.

With Thursday’s deadline looming, NBA fans are bracing for what could be a hectic few days. Here’s a look at the hottest rumors involving teams and players.

Los Angeles Clippers (30-26)

The Clips’ are looking to bolster their backcourt depth and would even entertain the possibility of adding a starting point guard ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Thanks to the play of Kahwi Leonard and Paul George, the LAC are within eight games of the first-place Denver Nuggets. To its detriment, Los Angeles doesn’t own a first round pick until 2028.

Los Angeles Lakers (25-29)

The Lakers were reportedly interested in Irving but obviously the Nets liked the Mavs package better. Dallas offered two players that would play immediately in Brooklyn whereas the LAL was mainly draft picks, young players and Russell Westbrook.

A large number of players have been linked to the Lakers over the past few months. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine of the Bulls. Other rumors have the Lakers connected with Bojan Bogdanavic of the Pistons and Myles Turner of Indiana. Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and the Lakers two first-round draft picks in 2027 and 2029 are what the Lakers can offer.

Chicago Bulls (25-27)

The Bulls primary need is an upgrade at point guard. Indiana’s T.J. McConnell who will make $8.7 million next season is a possibility, but he’s been a backup and is 31. Memphis PG Tyus Jones who backs up Ja Morant is another possibility. He’s averaging 10.4 points per games and nearly five assists while shooting 38.2% from downtown. A real long shot is Phoenix star Chris Paul but that would likely cost three players and picks