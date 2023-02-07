NBA Trade Deadline Update. Lakers Look Desperate, Nets Looking For More Help

The Los Angeles Lakers are solidly behind the 8-ball at the trade deadline. Teams know it and aren’t going to help them out.

The Lakers were willing to spend their remaining capital to get Kyrie Irving. The plan was to sign him for two years and team him with LeBron James and Anthony Davis in hopes of getting another bite at the NBA championship apple. But instead of accepting a package of two first round picks and three players, including Russell Westbrook, the Brooklyn Nets went elsewhere. They sent Irving to Dallas for Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie and a first-round draft pick in 2029.

The Nets Are Just Getting Started

Brooklyn has been talking with the Toronto Raptors about Fred VanVleet and his expiring contract and could package the draft capital from the Dallas Mavericks to the Raptors for VanVleet and/or Ogugua Anunoby. The Nets also have future first round picks from the Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers they can offer. Anunoby is also drawing strong interest from the New Orleans Pelicans. He is recognized as one of the league’s top perimeter defenders, ranking first in steals and is a definite threat from downtown shooting 39,2%.

The Lakers In a Bad Way

Nearly three years removed from delivering a title in the bubble in Orlando, the Lakers are four games under .500 (25-29) and are in 13th place in the tough Western Conference. What’s worse is James is running out of time and the Lakers are wasting his remaining talent.

The Lakers will continue to shop their future first-round picks and Westbrook until Thursday’s Noon trade deadline. That might be enough to get them into the conversation for potentially available fringe former All-Stars like VanVleet, Bradley Beal or even Zach LaVine. But those teams know they have the Lakers firmly between a rock and a hard place as well. Too many teams can make better offers than the Lakers can. Even if they pick up a current or former All-Star, there’s no guarantee a deal would make Los Angeles even marginally better. James wanted Westbrook and now he/they have managed to drag the once proud franchise down.