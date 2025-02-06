The most recent blockbuster NBA trade includes the Milwaukee Bucks and veteran small forward, Khris Middleton. Milwaukee is sending their three-time All-Star along with A.J. Johnson and a pick swap to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin Jr., and second round draft compensation. Milwaukee is hoping to unlock the best of Kuzma’s abilities while Middleton’s NBA future is now uncertain. The big winner of this deal is Kyle Kuzma who will now have a chance to compete for a ring and be a key component of a contending squad in the Eastern Conference.

Milwaukee Bucks Trade Khris Middleton to Washington Wizards for Kyle Kuzma

What is Next for Khris Middleton and the Washington Wizards?

It remains to be seen if the Washington Wizards will retain the one-time champion. There is still a possibility the Wizards will include him another deal or even buy out the veteran wing. It is hard to envision Middleton wanting to spend his twilight years of his career with a rebuilding Wizards organization. With this in mind, there are still a few teams that could utilize the services of Khris Middleton.

After all, he has valuable championship experience he could bring to a young locker room. When healthy, Middleton is one of the better swingmen in the Association and is still an efficient scorer as he is a career 38.8 percent three-point shooter. He is also a career 46.1 percent shooter from the field. If Khris Middleton can get healthy, he could be a valuable asset to a contender looking to add one more piece to their rotation.

A New Beginning for Kyle Kuzma

The Milwaukee Bucks now have an explosive scoring forward in Kyle Kuzma. Despite the solid years Khris Middleton gave Milwaukee, his value had decreased over the past couple of years which in large part was due to nagging injuries. Kuzma will at least bring some more athleticism and is better at attacking the rim.

Not to mention, he will be an ideal fit with Giannis Antetokounmpo in terms of spacing the floor. This will clear up the paint which will allow Giannis to operate. Moreover, Kuzma himself has championship experience as he was a key part of the Los Angeles Lakers squad that won the NBA Finals in the 2020 season. Considering all of this, the Milwaukee Bucks were able to get younger and add some extra offensive firepower as to their wing position. Kyle Kuzma should be an excellent fit alongside the dynamic duo of Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.