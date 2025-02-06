NBA Trade News: Lakers Acquire Mark Williams From Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers are not done making moves. The team has now traded for a big man, an area that had a glaring void after shipping away Anthony Davis in the Luka Dončić deal. The Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets. In return, the Hornets will receive Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2031 unprotected first round pick, and a 2030 pick swap. Hornets GM, Jeff Peterson, made it known a few weeks ago the team would continue to look at potential moves after trading Nick Richards to the Phoenix Suns. The Hornets are now trading another young prospect of theirs as they continue to navigate through their rebuilding phase. As for Los Angeles, many speculated that the Lakers were not done making moves and that sentiment was correct.

Los Angeles Lakers Acquire Mark Williams in Exchange for Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, and Draft Picks

Mark Williams’ Potential

Mark Williams is a young player with plenty of upside. The Lakers will look to develop into a quality role player going forward. The one knock on Williams is his durability. Last season, he only played in 19 games and has appeared in 23 matchups this year. Still, Williams is only in year three meaning there is plenty of room for growth and a chance for him to grow.

If Williams can remain healthy, he could become an integral part of Los Angeles’ starting rotation. On the year, the former Duke Blue Devil is averaging 15.6 points, 9.6 total rebounds, 1.2 blocks per game. Moreover, he is also tallying a field goal percentage of 58.6 percent showcasing his efficiency around the basket. When healthy, Mark Williams is an exciting, young talent. As a result, the Los Angeles Lakers could have potentially found their big man of the future.

The Lakers’ New Title Odds

As of February 6th, 2025, the Los Angeles Lakers’ championship odds have improved to +1,500 per FanDuel. The Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, and Denver Nuggets are still ahead of the Lakers in terms of title odds. However, one should not discount the makeover the Los Angeles roster has gotten in the past week. On paper, this new-look squad could surprise some of the better teams in the Western Conference. There will be some growing pains at first, but if this new core can develop chemistry and learn each other’s patterns, then the Lakers’ ceiling could be higher than some peers are predicting.