NBA Trade News: Multi-Team Trade Sends De’Aaron Fox to Spurs

Just hours after the blockbuster Mavericks-Lakers trade, De’Aaron Fox is the newest NBA star to have a new home. Fox was dealt to the San Antonio Spurs in a multi-team deal that also involved the Chicago Bulls. Another star in the trade that will be on the move is Zach LaVine, who will now be a part of the Sacramento Kings. The Kings also received three first round picks, three second round picks, and Sidy Cissoko. The Chicago Bulls will receive Zach Collins, Tre Hunter, Kevin Huerter, and their own 2025 pick back from San Antonio. As for the San Antonio Spurs, they will get Jordan McLaughlin alongside De’Aaron Fox. The NBA has been crazy in the last 48 hours and De’Aaron Fox and Zach LaVine are the latest big names to have new homes.

Multi-Team Deal Sends De’Aaron Fox to San Antonio, Zach LaVine to Sacramento

A Solid Fit for De’Aaron Fox and the San Antonio Spurs

Fox had already expressed interest in playing for the Spurs. Now, he will form a dynamic duo alongside the young phenom, Victor Wembanyama. Fox will be a terrific fit in San Antonio. He has the ability to create his own shot, control the flow of the offense, and also perform as a floor general. With Fox now with the Spurs, Chris Paul will most likely take on a sixth man role. De’Aaron Fox will also bring a defensive element to San Antonio’s perimeter. Remember, Fox led the league in steals last season. This year, he is 16th among active players in steals per game at 1.5. Considering all of this, the San Antonio Spurs are going to be a sleeper to look out for in the second half of the season.

LaVine Reunites With DeMar DeRozan in Sacramento

The Chicago Bulls were finally able to trade Zach LaVine. As for LaVine, he will be reunited with former Bulls teammate, DeMar DeRozan, in Sacramento. The fit of this Kings squad with LaVine is questionable. We have already seen LaVine, and DeRozan try to coexist on the floor in Chicago, and it yielded less than satisfactory results. Sacramento still has Domantas Sabonis, but they also gave up some key rotational pieces in this trade. It is difficult to gauge whether or not the Kings are trying to make a playoff push with this move. One thing is for certain, the NBA landscape is going to look very different after the February 6th, 2025 trade deadline.