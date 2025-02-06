NBA Trade News: Raptors Acquire Brandon Ingram

The Toronto Raptors have acquired Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans. Toronto now has a co-star for their franchise cornerstone, Scottie Barnes, for the short term. Ingram is currently on an expiring $36 million contract. It remains to be seen whether or not he will ink an extension with the Toronto Raptors. As for the Pelicans, they will receive Bruce Brown Jr., Kelly Olynyk, and a 2026 first round pick. The Pelicans have had a tumultuous season and their inability to extend Ingram added on to their frustration. Still, New Orleans possesses some young pieces they can build around for the future. Expect players like Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones to take on extended roles with Ingram now on a new squad.

Toronto Raptors Trade For Brandon Ingram From the New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram’s Fit With the Toronto Raptors

Brandon Ingram will serve as a solid mentor for the young Scottie Barnes. Together, they could alternate between playmaking and scoring responsibilities, keeping defenses off-balance. Barnes’ ability to facilitate could free up Ingram to operate as a primary scorer, allowing him to focus more on scoring while Barnes handles the ball and runs the offense. As a result, this will create better offensive synergy for the Toronto Raptors.

This season, the one-time All-Star is averaging 22.2 points, 5.2 assists, 5.6 total rebounds per game, and an effective field goal percentage of 53.0 percent in 18 games played. Not to mention, the former Most Improved Player of the Year is tallying a true shooting percentage of 56.0 percent, a player efficiency rating of 16.3, and an assists percentage of 27.2 percent. With numbers like these, it makes sense why the Toronto Raptors were willing to take a chance on the now former New Orleans Pelicans wing.

What is Next for the New Orleans Pelicans?

This trade signifies a strategic shift for the New Orleans Pelicans, who are in the midst of a rebuilding phase. The acquisition of Brown and Olynyk adds depth to the roster, while the draft picks provide valuable assets for future development.

Following this trade, the Pelicans are expected to focus on developing their younger players such as Trey Murphy III and building for the future. The immediate impact on the team’s performance may be minimal, but the long-term outlook appears promising with the addition of draft capital and the potential for roster flexibility. Expect the New Orleans Pelicans to look different in the near future.