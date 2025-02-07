NBA Trade News: Suns Trade Jusuf Nurkić to Hornets

With the NBA Trade Deadline getting close to the end, the Charlotte Hornets and Phoenix Suns have worked out a deal. The Phoenix Suns are finally getting off of Jusuf Nurkić’s contract, but not without paying a price. The Suns are sending Nurkić along with a 2026 first round pick to the Hornets in exchange for Cody Martin and Vasilije Micić. Nurkić had fallen out of the Suns’ rotation in recent weeks as he and head coach, Mike Budenholzer, were not seeing eye to eye. Now, he will get a fresh start whereas the Suns will look to re-tool their supporting cast around Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal.

Hornets Starting to Collect Draft Picks

The Charlotte Hornets have collected their fair share of draft picks this trade deadline. Not only did they get a 2026 first round pick from the Suns, but they also received a 2031 first round pick and a 2030 pick swap from the Los Angeles Lakers in the Mark Williams deal. On top of that, Charlotte also got three second round picks in a prior deal with the Suns that sent Nick Richards to Phoenix.

Say what you will about the Hornets as of now, they seem to have a vision for the future. It appears as if more and more GMs around the Association are taking a page out of Oklahoma City Thunder GM, Sam Presti’s book and stockpiling draft capital. It has worked for the Thunder so far and the Charlotte Hornets appear willing to be embrace the same type of rebuilding process. With plenty of young talent on the roster, the Charlotte Hornets have an opportunity to construct a solid Eastern Conference contender in the distant future.

What is Next for Jusuf Nurkić?

If the Charlotte Hornets retain Nurkić, he will at least be able to eat some quality center minutes. Charlotte’s frontcourt is now projected to have Nurkić himself and Miles Bridges as the starters. The veteran center will bring a veteran presence to an extremely young locker room. Not to mention, Nurkić will have the opportunity to somewhat revitalize his career as he will get plenty of touches as he will most likely become the Hornets’ starting center. All in all, a change of scenery should do the Bosnian big man some good after things soured in Phoenix.