NFL Week 2 picks from NBC Sports are now available for the 2022 NFL season. On Thursday, football analysts Mike Florio and Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk released their NFL best bets. Three of their most enticing betting picks and predictions are featured below.

NBC Sports NFL Week 2 Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets

Entering Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season, Mike Florio and MDS made their picks for all 16 matchups. Though, their predictions differed on two of these three games: Buccaneers vs. Saints at 1:00 p.m. ET, Patriots vs. Steelers at 1:00 p.m. ET, and Vikings vs. Eagles at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday Night Football. Read the explanations below.

Buccaneers vs. Saints – Buccaneers -2.5 at Bovada

Now, the Buccaneers are 1-7 SU in their last eight games against the Saints. Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me. The only win the Bucs have with Tom Brady versus New Orleans was earned back in the divisional round of the 2020 season. Of course, that was Drew Brees’ last game of his NFL career.

Additionally, for this NFC South showdown, MDS said, “The Buccaneers’ defense looked outstanding in the opener against the Cowboys, and I think they’ll largely shut down Jameis Winston on Sunday.” He has the Bucs winning 20-10. Other NFL betting picks from NBC Sports are on the main page.

Meanwhile, Florio’s not falling for it. He’s tired of picking the Bucs in these divisional matchups against the Saints and watching them lose almost every single time.

Florio mentioned, “The Saints seemingly have figured out how to slow down the Byron Leftwich offense. With five Tampa Bay receivers injured, that task becomes even easier.” Florio has the Saints winning 27-21.

Patriots vs. Steelers – Steelers +2 at Bovada

Next, the Patriots are 1-5 SU in their past six games. However, they’re also 6-1 SU in their previous seven meetings versus the Steelers. Quarterback Mac Jones is now dealing with a back injury. New England’s offense had trouble scoring down in Miami. So, how are the Patriots going to score in Pittsburgh if Jones takes another brutal hit?

“The Patriots’ Matt Patricia/Joe Judge-led offense looks terrible, and the Steelers’ defense looks great. T.J. Watt‘s injury hurts, but I still see the Steelers pulling off a home upset,” explained MDS.

Nonetheless, the Steelers winning would hardly count as an upset. Unlike sportsbooks, Patriots fans have already begun to turn on head coach Bill Belichick. The offense is stagnant. In a defensive battle, MDS has the Steelers winning 19-16.

Moreover, as for Florio’s pick, he no longer has faith in the Patriots. He explained, “Maybe Bill Belichick will accidentally text Brian Daboll congratulations after the Steelers, Mike Tomlin, and Brian Flores shut down the Patriots.” He has Pittsburgh winning 20-13. Perhaps the Steelers should have been favored in this one.

Vikings vs. Eagles – Vikings +2 at Bovada

Furthermore, the Vikings are 5-10 SU in their past 15 matchups versus the Eagles. The Vikings are 1-6 SU in their last seven games played in September as well. Did the team turn over a new leaf? It’s too early to tell. Beating the Eagles on the road would raise some eyebrows, though.

MDS stated, “Justin Jefferson and A.J. Brown looked like the two best receivers in football in Week 1, and I think they’ll both have big games in Week 2. A late Jefferson touchdown wins it for the road team.” He has the Vikings winning 28-21.

On the other side, Florio trusts the Eagles to win their home opener over Minnesota. “The Vikings are improved, but beating Philly in their home opener is too much to expect this early in the season,” explained the football analyst. For a reminder, the Eagles are 0-5 SU in their previous five games played during Week 2.

Other NFL Week 2 picks are on the main page. To read the full NBC Sports football picks list for the 2022 NFL season, head on over to ProFootballTalk.