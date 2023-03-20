News

Updated March Madness Odds: Alabama Betting Favorite to Cut Down the Nets Heading Into Sweet 16

Author image
Bob Harvey
3 min read
Brandon Miller

As the NCAA Tournament moves into the Sweet 16, Alabama has shown that it’s head and shoulders above the rest of the field. The Crimson Tide has been established as +360 favorites at to cut down the nets at the conclusion of the NCAA Tournament.

Updated March Madness 2023 Odds

NCAA Teams March Madness Odds Play
Alabama +350 BetOnline logo
Houston +400 BetOnline logo
Texas +650 BetOnline logo
UCLA +750 BetOnline logo
UConn +900 BetOnline logo
Gonzaga +1100 BetOnline logo
Creighton +1100 BetOnline logo
Tennessee +1200 BetOnline logo
Kansas State +2800 BetOnline logo
Michigan State +3300 BetOnline logo
Arkansas +3300 BetOnline logo
Xavier +4000 BetOnline logo
San Diego State +4000 BetOnline logo
Florida Atlantic +4500 BetOnline logo
Miami (FL) +5000 BetOnline logo
Princeton +10000 BetOnline logo

Tide Looks Strong

While two top seeds (Purdue, Kansas) have been sent packing, Alabama, the #1 seed in the South Region, is taking care of business and making it look easy. The Crimson Tide’s average margin of victory through the first two rounds was 19.5 points.  Against Maryland in the second round, the Tide outscored the Terrapins by 17 points in the second half alone.

The Tide are at the top of their game. They’ll get San Diego State in the Sweet 16 and then the Creighton-Princeton winner in the Elite Eight. It looks like smooth sailing to the Final Four.

Co-Favorites No More

Before the Dance started, Alabama and Houston were the co-favorites. However, the Cougars are currently the second betting choice at +400 followed by a pair of #2 seeds Texas (+650) and UCLA (+750). Right behind is UConn (+900). Those three are the only schools with betting lines shorter than +1000.

Cougars showing signs of wear

Houston struggled to get past #15 Northern Kentucky and trailed Auburn by 10 points at the half in the second round. All-American Marcus Sasser (groin) and Jamal Shead (knee) are playing hurt which is casting doubt as to whether the Cougars are healthy enough to finish the job.

Improving odds for Creighton

Outside of Alabama, the Creighton Blue Jays have been the second most impressive tournament team. They ousted North Carolina State and then beat #3 seed Baylor improving their odds from +2000 to +1100 in the process.

Blue Bloods Struggle

The heritage programs in college basketball, also known as the blue-bloods, struggled this year. North Carolina didn’t make the tournament, while Duke, Kansas, and Kentucky were all ousted in the second round. And as fate would have it, the defending national champion Jayhawks were bowing out about the same time that in-state-rival Kansas State was moving on. K-State which beat Kentucky in the all-Wildcats battle saw their odds shorten from +6000 to +2800. That was the biggest line movement of any school.

Spartans are on the move

Head coach Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans defeated second-seed Marquette 69-60 in the East Region. The Spartans saw their NCAA Tournament odds dip from +4500 to +3300.

In summary, Alabama was tabbed as a co-favorite at the start of the tournament. They’ve done nothing since to suggest that’s not still the case.

 

Topics  
News
Author image

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Related To News

News
2016 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials - Day 2

Katie Ledecky Turns 26! Five Facts About The Swimming Champion

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 17 2023
News
Syndication: The Record
Online Sports Betting, Including College Sports, Could Become Legal In North Carolina By January
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 17 2023
News
Wrestling: WWE-Wrestlemania
Pat McAfee Could Be Planning His Own Potential Career Shakeup
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 15 2023
News
Jenni Meno Todd Sand
Todd Sand Update: Jenni Meno Tweets Update On Todd
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 15 2023
News
Mikaela Shiffrin
5 Facts About The New G.O.A.T. Of Alpine Skiing, Mikaela Shiffrin
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 11 2023
News
Jenni Meno Todd Sand
Todd Sand Update: U.S. Figure Skating Champions Fundraise For Him
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 10 2023
News
16779331694308
Andrew Tate Net Worth: Is The Influencer A Billionaire and What Crypto Holdings Does He Have?
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Mar 10 2023
More News
Arrow to top