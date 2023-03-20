As the NCAA Tournament moves into the Sweet 16, Alabama has shown that it’s head and shoulders above the rest of the field. The Crimson Tide has been established as +360 favorites at to cut down the nets at the conclusion of the NCAA Tournament.

Updated March Madness 2023 Odds

Tide Looks Strong

While two top seeds (Purdue, Kansas) have been sent packing, Alabama, the #1 seed in the South Region, is taking care of business and making it look easy. The Crimson Tide’s average margin of victory through the first two rounds was 19.5 points. Against Maryland in the second round, the Tide outscored the Terrapins by 17 points in the second half alone.

The Tide are at the top of their game. They’ll get San Diego State in the Sweet 16 and then the Creighton-Princeton winner in the Elite Eight. It looks like smooth sailing to the Final Four.

Co-Favorites No More

Before the Dance started, Alabama and Houston were the co-favorites. However, the Cougars are currently the second betting choice at +400 followed by a pair of #2 seeds Texas (+650) and UCLA (+750). Right behind is UConn (+900). Those three are the only schools with betting lines shorter than +1000.

Cougars showing signs of wear

Houston struggled to get past #15 Northern Kentucky and trailed Auburn by 10 points at the half in the second round. All-American Marcus Sasser (groin) and Jamal Shead (knee) are playing hurt which is casting doubt as to whether the Cougars are healthy enough to finish the job.

Improving odds for Creighton

Outside of Alabama, the Creighton Blue Jays have been the second most impressive tournament team. They ousted North Carolina State and then beat #3 seed Baylor improving their odds from +2000 to +1100 in the process.

Blue Bloods Struggle

The heritage programs in college basketball, also known as the blue-bloods, struggled this year. North Carolina didn’t make the tournament, while Duke, Kansas, and Kentucky were all ousted in the second round. And as fate would have it, the defending national champion Jayhawks were bowing out about the same time that in-state-rival Kansas State was moving on. K-State which beat Kentucky in the all-Wildcats battle saw their odds shorten from +6000 to +2800. That was the biggest line movement of any school.

Spartans are on the move

Head coach Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans defeated second-seed Marquette 69-60 in the East Region. The Spartans saw their NCAA Tournament odds dip from +4500 to +3300.

In summary, Alabama was tabbed as a co-favorite at the start of the tournament. They’ve done nothing since to suggest that’s not still the case.