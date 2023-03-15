News

NCAA Basketball Update: Alabama Completes Double Double

Author image
Bob Harvey
3 min read
0173536_alabama-crimson-tide-basketball-mat_580

It doesn’t happen very often that a school secures a regular season #1 Associated Press ranking and gets a #1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament. It happened this year to a school that’s been in the headlines for the wrong reasons. That would be the University of Alabama.

The Crimson Tide rolled through the SEC tournament demolishing all-comers while Houston, the previous week’s top team, fell to Memphis in the AAC championship game. But don’t feel too bad for the Cougars who finished second. They were awarded the #1 seed in the Midwest Regional where they are heavy favorites to prevail.

Top Four Solidified

The next two on the final AP Top 25 also earned top regional seeds in the tournament. #3 Purdue is atop the bracket in the East while #4 Kansas received the top nod in the West. Noticeably absent from the Top 25 are Kentucky and North Carolina. The Wildcats fell out from #23 after losing again to Vanderbilt. But despite losing to the Commodores for the second time in a week, John Calipari’s team received a favorable #6 seed in the East Regional.

Memphis’ win in the AAC final in its third meeting with Houston this season earned the Tigers a No. 24 spot. The only loss the Tigers have suffered to a team not named Houston was back on Feb. 4 in a 90-89 overtime loss to Tulane. Look out for them in the tournament.

Cougars are favored to cut down the nets

It’s dependent on where you wager but in an informal survey of sportsbooks (both on and offshore) Houston enters the NCAA tournament as a roughly 6-1 favorite. Those 6-1 odds are tied for the longest  for a pre-tournament favorite since  1985 when the field expanded to 64 teams. The four No. 1 seeds are the top four betting favorites, with the West housing four of the top nine favorites: Kansas (+1000), UCLA (+1200), Gonzaga and UConn (+1500).

Two of the previous three times, one of the favorites won (Arkansas won at 7-1 in 1994; Villanova won as the +570 favorite in 2018). However, in 2014, Florida entered as the +550 favorite but the biggest pre-tournament longshot ended up cutting down the nets since seeding began in 1979 (UConn: 95-1).

Houston has been consistent

When the season began, Houston was the third favorite behind Kentucky and North Carolina. The Tar Heels didn’t even make the tourney while the Wildcats getting a No. 6 seed. Houston methodically moved up from 10-1, 8-1 and 6-1, never giving up its spot as the betting favorite.

Topics  
News
Author image

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Related To News

News
Mikaela Shiffrin

5 Facts About The New G.O.A.T. Of Alpine Skiing, Mikaela Shiffrin

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 11 2023
News
Jenni Meno Todd Sand
Todd Sand Update: U.S. Figure Skating Champions Fundraise For Him
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 10 2023
News
16779331694308
Andrew Tate Net Worth: Is The Influencer A Billionaire and What Crypto Holdings Does He Have?
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Mar 10 2023
News
NBA commissioner Adam Silver stands at podium.
Next Disney CEO After Bob Iger Odds: Kevin Mayer, Adam Silver Among Favorites
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 9 2023
News
USATSI_19860461
Mountain West Tournament 2023 Odds, Predictions, & Expert Picks
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Mar 6 2023
News
Survivor Season 44 Odds: Public betting on Yamil ‘Yam Yam’ Arocho
Survivor Season 44 Odds: Public betting on Yamil ‘Yam Yam’ Arocho
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Mar 1 2023
News
NBA Draft 2023: Victor Wembanyama Hype Continues To Grow
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 25 2023
More News
Arrow to top