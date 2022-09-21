NCAA Football Coaches Hot Seat Betting Odds | Who Will be the Next Coach Fired?

Sport is a fickle mistress and NCAA football is no different. One minute you’re on top of the world, but a few defeats later and your calling for the coach to be fired from your favorite college football team. Is your team’s coach in the hot seat? Who are the coaches whose jobs are in peril right now? Luckily for you, the answers may be contained in BetOnline’s ‘Who Will be the Next Coach Fired?‘ market. Here we take a look at the betting favorites and their odds.

There are joint favorites in this ‘NCAA Football – Next Coach Fired’ market and one of those is Geoff Collins of Georgia Tech. Collins was appointed as head coach of the Yellow Jackets in 2019. His record in that time is an abysmal 10-27, including a defeat to FCS team, The Citadel in 2019. One of the greatest Geoff Collins stats to come out of his tenure so far is that he has yet to win two games in a row at Georgia Tech.

Tech are 1-2 to start the season. But to be fair to Collins, the start to this year has been tough, with two top-25 teams in Clemson and Ole Miss blowing them out. Nevertheless, his job remains on the line and he is the coach in the joint hottest seat in college football according to BetOnline.

The other coach whose booty is probably more than a little bit warm is joint favorite in the betting, Bryan Harsin of Auburn. The Tigers coach just got blown out at home by Penn State. However, that was preceded by two wins. Still, Auburn fans don’t seem to be happy with Harsin’s 8-8 record since the start of last year.

Harsin’s record at Boise State was phenomenal. He went 69-19, won three bowl games and finished the year ranked top-25 four times. But Auburn fans are getting a little impatient or maybe they’re just a bit entitled.

Harsin doesn’t really have any bad losses so far, barring maybe the South Carolina one. Most of his defeats have come against ranked opponents and he possibly just needs a bit of time to get the team on the right track. But hey, if winning every year under Gus Malzahn was so bad, then Harsin needs to get it together sharpish or risk being the next coach fired.

West Virginia fans are getting restless with Neal Brown. Having lost the Backyard Brawl versus Pitt to open the season and then an overtime loss to Kansas the following week, Brown would have been relieved with the blowout win over cupcake, Towson on Saturday. Nevertheless, they have quite a difficult stretch of games coming up starting with Virginia Tech this Thursday. They then go to the 22nd ranked Texas Longhorns before facing number 17, Baylor.

Brown took over from Dana Holgorsen in 2019 and currently has an 18-20 record. They had five consecutive winning seasons to end Holgorsen’s reign, and Brown only has one winning season (6-4 in 2020) in his three full seasons so far. If forced into betting someone, at these prices, Brown would be our selection for next NCAA football coach fired.

It was a little jarring to see the name of long-time Stanford head coach among the betting favorites to be the next coach fired. However, if we take a look at the Cardinal’s record over the past few years it becomes apparent why. They went 4-8 in 2019, then 4-2 in the COVID year, but 3-9 in 2021. So, the last two full seasons have been a disaster for Shaw and Stanford.

Shaw took over in 2011 and has won three Rose Bowls with the Cardinals. He’s finished ranked in the top-25 six times with a high of number three in the country in 2015. He has a 94-46 all-time record and is 64-32 in a reasonably tough conference. It’s a stellar record, but as we mentioned at the start, college football is a fickle mistress. Stanford are 1-1 this year with the loss coming at home to highly-ranked USC. We would like to think that Shaw has bought himself at least a bit of time with his previous record, but once the grumbling from fans starts, it is a slippery slope.

The number one ranked recruiting class coming into this year was that of Texas A&M. Hopes were high for the Aggies under Jimbo Fisher. But things haven’t quite gone to plan. In week two, the then sixth-ranked Aggies hosted Appalachian State and it all went wrong for Jimbo and his boys. App State upset Texas A&M and all of a sudden, Jimbo’s on a hot seat.

Despite winning a national championship with Florida State, Jimbo is finding the SEC a tough nut to crack. He does have 21-12 conference record since his hire in 2018, but that’s mainly down to the 8-1 season in 2020, the COVID year. They finished up ranked fourth in the country that year, but beyond that they’ve done little to write home about.

The loss to Appalachian State put Jimbo in the line of fire. With that loss on their record, it is going to be tough for him to even challenge for the playoffs this year and it will be interesting to see how A&M reacts if they lose two of their next three games where they meet two top-10 opponents, Arkansas and Alabama.

Another hot seat victim of one of the wildest days in NCAA football history is Marcus Freeman. Notre Dame were knocked off, at home by Marshall. This came a week after Ohio State convincingly beat them. It is Freeman’s first year in charge, so he is unlikely to be fired after a few games, but the Irish likely won’t tolerate mediocrity for long. To be fair, they should be used to it after Brian Kelly kept taking them to the playoffs only to get smashed to smithereens by proper opposition.

While this is unlikely right now, there are a couple of tough tests upcoming. North Carolina on the road won’t be easy and they follow that up with a trip to BYU. If Freeman starts 1-4, there are going to be real questions about what the Fighting Irish do moving forward.

