NCAA Football Week 4 Parlay Tips

With three weeks of NCAA football under our belt, we can at least start to form some opinions about how good or bad our favorite teams are. It is also a good time to browse the betting markets and see if we can find a smidgen of value with other teams that bookies have overreacted to or underrated. With that in mind, here we give our tips for week 4 to combine in a parlay for hopes of a big payout off a small stake.

Week 4 Parlay Tip #1: Notre Dame @ North Carolina – OVER 55.5 TOTAL POINTS

One of our favorite things to do this year is back over the points total in North Carolina games. Their offense is putting up whacky numbers and they couldn’t stop a pig in an alley on defense. This week, Notre Dame come rolling into Chapel Hill and it may be time to change course. But hold on just a minute. Even though Notre Dame is only averaging 18 or so points a game, UNC is still giving up 44.5 points per game.

This is a team that gave up 40 in a quarter to what is basically an FCS+ team. Okay, that was probably a bit harsh on Appalachian State, they did beat Texas A&M after all. Anyway, the point is that they could get any offense rolling and Notre Dame aren’t exactly short on talent. This is setting up for a shootout and we want the overs. They simply cannot set this line high enough for us and this is the first leg of our parlay.

Week 4 Parlay Tip #2: USC @ Oregon State – OVER 70.5 TOTAL POINTS

We are sticking with the points total for our second leg of the parlay. Furthermore, we are sticking with over the points total. Another shootout is brewing in Beaver Stadium or whatever they want to all it. USC are averaging a mammoth 50.7 points per game, fourth most in NCAA football this season. Caleb Williams and Lincoln Riley have this offense firing and SPOILER ALERT...the Beavers aren’t going to stop them either.

The only real question to be answered here is if the Oregon State offense can keep up with the Trojans. We have no reason to believe Beavers QB, Chance Nolan can’t put up gaudy numbers in this one. He has been very good to start the season and his team are putting up 34.5 points per game in the process. He’s going for about 10 yards per attempt and already has seven TDs and close to 800 yards. We believe he steps up to the plate and helps keep this one close and both teams put up points for fun. Lock it in for leg two of the parlay.

Week 4 Parlay Tip #3: NEW MEXICO +31.5 @ LSU

We head to LSU for our final leg of our parlay for week 4. This basically comes down to the fact that we are not Brian Kelly fans. He just looks like the kind of grandad that would send you to the hardware store to ask for a long weight or tartan paint and call you an idiot when you came back empty handed. Aside from that, we still remain unconvinced on his LSU Tigers. Their star WR, Kayshon Boutte isn’t firing and they just seem a mediocre team to us so far.

New Mexico are 2-0-1 on the spread so far this season. They are defying all expectation, smashing Maine 41-0 in week one when only 6-point favorites and beating UTEP by 17 when 2-point underdogs. We aren’t expecting miracles from the Lobos in this one, but if they perform as they have over the opening three weeks, we can expect this one to end a bit closer than the odds suggest.

The three legs in this parlay pay +612 with Bovada. Good luck to us all!