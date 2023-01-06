NCAAF

NCAA Investigation Into Michigan Stems From Jim Harbaugh Buying Two Recruits a Burger

David Evans
The Michigan Wolverines are currently under investigation by college football‘s governing body, the NCAA. There are several Level II violations, which are minor violations for recruiting during the COVID dead period, under investigation. There is also a Level I violation, which could lead to harsher sanctions, that is being investigated. The Level I violation comes from Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh being dishonest with NCAA investigators. One of the Level II violations stem from Harbaugh buying two recruits a hamburger at Brown Jug, which apparently he did not disclose to investigators, leading to the Level I violation.

Harbaugh’s Burger Purchase a Whopper of a Problem

College football is still the world’s most bizarre sports. In the days of massive NIL deals, leading to multi-millionaire student-athletes, coaches are still unable to buy a burger for a recruit without breaching NCAA rules. And if said coach forgets about that burger, then all holy hell breaks loose.

That seems to be the case at Michigan right now. The program is under investigation for four breaches of the lesser Level II rules and one Level I violation. Michigan’s Level II violations stem from hosting two committed recruits on an unplanned visit according to sources. However, sources also say that the Level I violation is from Jim Harbaugh taking those recruits for a hamburger at Michigan restaurant Brown Jug, and misleading or not disclosing this information to NCAA investigators. The non-disclosure of information or misleading information is ultimately what this violation is.

Level I violations could lead to sanctions such as loss of scholarship spots or a postseason ban. However, these investigations generally take several months or even years to complete.

Harbaugh has been linked to a move to the NFL in recent days, but has pledged to stay at Michigan for the foreseeable future. Hopefully, he is more upfront about who he is enjoying his burgers with during that time.

NCAAF News
David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
