College Basketball News and Rumors

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament 2023: Social Media Posts Not Kind To Iowa Coach Fran McCaffery After Latest Postseason Collapse

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
iowa mens coach fran mcaffery loses again (1)

Iowa has been here before. Too often.

Fans have watched the Hawkeyes depart the NCAA men’s basketball tournament just about the same way the past two-plus decades: Flat. 

USA Today columnist Dan Wolken tweeted what most are thinking about Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery and football coach Kirk Ferentz …

Iowa Coach Fran McCaffery Fails To End Sweet 16 Drought

In McCaffery’s 13 seasons guiding the Hawkeyes, they have qualified for the NCAA tourney seven times, with a 2020 trip wiped out because of COVID-19. He has endured only two losing seasons, reached the Big Ten Tournament final last season and an NIT final in 2013.

But the Hawkeyes have not earned a Sweet 16 invitation since 1999.

The drought continues, following an 83-75 loss to the Auburn Tigers on Thursday.

Posts on social media were not kind to McCaffery and Co.

Some Iowa faithful started losing hope early …

Others were not entertained, starting from the opening tip …

Then, there were those who resorted to developing conspiracy theories …

Iowa Has Not Done Much In NCAA Tourney With Elite Talent

Wolken may be right.

Along with Thursday’s early exit, the Hawkeyes also lost in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament this season.

It is mind-boggling, but McCaffery likely will continue to coach the Hawkeyes for the foreseeable future, despite winning just two NCAA tourney games since his son, Connor, joined the program in 2017.

That’s two tourney wins with elite talents like Tyler Cook, Luka Garza, Keegan Murray, Kris Murray and Joe Wieskamp.

Is it any wonder why father and son emotionally embraced near the end of their final defeat together?

So, as the Hawkeyes’ Sweet 16 drought reaches a silver jubilee, McCaffery likely will remain at the helm until his contract expires following the 2027-28 campaign.

At that time, will his successor be ready to take over …

Topics  
College Basketball News and Rumors Iowa Hawkeyes
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To College Basketball News and Rumors

College Basketball News and Rumors
utah statre bench down in march madness (1)

NCAA Men’s Tournament 2023: Utah State’s Crying Cheerleader Shows Emotion; No. 2 Arizona Departs

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  2h
College Basketball News and Rumors
March Madness Fun Facts - Final Four Facts and Key Stats
How to Bet On March Madness in Utah | UT Sports Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  8h
College Basketball News and Rumors
March Madness Fun Facts - Final Four Facts and Key Stats
How to Bet On March Madness in Washington | WA Sports Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  8h
College Basketball News and Rumors
March Madness Fun Facts - Final Four Facts and Key Stats
How to Bet On March Madness in South Dakota | SD Sports Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  8h
College Basketball News and Rumors
March Madness Fun Facts - Final Four Facts and Key Stats
How to Bet On March Madness in South Carolina | SC Sports Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  8h
College Basketball News and Rumors
March Madness Fun Facts - Final Four Facts and Key Stats
How to Bet On March Madness in North Carolina | NC Sports Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  8h
College Basketball News and Rumors
March Madness Fun Facts - Final Four Facts and Key Stats
How to Bet On March Madness in Nebraska | NE Sports Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  8h
More News
Arrow to top