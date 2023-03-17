Iowa has been here before. Too often.

Fans have watched the Hawkeyes depart the NCAA men’s basketball tournament just about the same way the past two-plus decades: Flat.

USA Today columnist Dan Wolken tweeted what most are thinking about Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery and football coach Kirk Ferentz …

It’s mind boggling what Iowa puts up with from its two longtime coaches. Barring a huge comeback, it’ll be four NCAA tournament wins for Fran in 13 years there. Never been to the Sweet 16 as a head coach at any of his stops. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) March 17, 2023

Iowa Coach Fran McCaffery Fails To End Sweet 16 Drought

In McCaffery’s 13 seasons guiding the Hawkeyes, they have qualified for the NCAA tourney seven times, with a 2020 trip wiped out because of COVID-19. He has endured only two losing seasons, reached the Big Ten Tournament final last season and an NIT final in 2013.

But the Hawkeyes have not earned a Sweet 16 invitation since 1999.

The drought continues, following an 83-75 loss to the Auburn Tigers on Thursday.

Posts on social media were not kind to McCaffery and Co.

Some Iowa faithful started losing hope early …

I’m genuinely wondering if Iowa even wants to win — I Love Iowa Basketball (@ILoveIowaBball) March 17, 2023

Others were not entertained, starting from the opening tip …

I’ll be honest I don’t particularly enjoy watching Iowa basketball — Lucy Rohden (@lucy_rohden) March 17, 2023

Then, there were those who resorted to developing conspiracy theories …

Iowa media Iowa only loses when the refs are bad or the basketball is made by a different company. — Mavsfan6 (@iowalaker6) March 16, 2023

Iowa Has Not Done Much In NCAA Tourney With Elite Talent

Wolken may be right.

Along with Thursday’s early exit, the Hawkeyes also lost in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament this season.

It is mind-boggling, but McCaffery likely will continue to coach the Hawkeyes for the foreseeable future, despite winning just two NCAA tourney games since his son, Connor, joined the program in 2017.

That’s two tourney wins with elite talents like Tyler Cook, Luka Garza, Keegan Murray, Kris Murray and Joe Wieskamp.

Is it any wonder why father and son emotionally embraced near the end of their final defeat together?

Connor McCaffery’s Iowa career has come to a close. Has an emotional embrace with his father as he fouls out. pic.twitter.com/6VOkcLgoEt — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) March 17, 2023

So, as the Hawkeyes’ Sweet 16 drought reaches a silver jubilee, McCaffery likely will remain at the helm until his contract expires following the 2027-28 campaign.

At that time, will his successor be ready to take over …

I’m sad. Love Connor. Can’t wait to see him win a national championship coaching pic.twitter.com/gAeuszDFTk — I Love Iowa Basketball (@ILoveIowaBball) March 17, 2023