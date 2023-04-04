College Basketball News and Rumors

NCAA Tournament 2024 Odds: Kentucky, Duke Top The List

Dan Girolamo
3 min read
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari walks on the court.

The 2023 NCAA Tournament ended with UConn winning the National Championship on Monday night in Houston. After an unpredictable tournament, top online sportsbooks are turning their attention toward the 2023-2024 season. The 2024 NCAA Tournament odds are listed below.

UConn Won The 2023 National Championship

After three weeks of action, No. 4 UConn defeated No. 5 San Diego State 76-59 to win the National Championship.

Guard Tristen Newton led the way for UConn with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Forward Adama Sanogo finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while guard Jordan Hawkins chipped in 16 points.

The victory caps off one of the most dominant tournament runs ever. The Huskies won every game by double digits, with an average margin of victory of 20.6 ppg.

The victory marks UConn’s fifth National Championship since 1999, the most basketball titles from a Division I in that timeframe. Third-year coach Dan Hurley becomes the third UConn coach to win a National Championship behind Kevin Ollie and Jim Calhoun.

NCAA Tournament 2024 Odds

Which teams are the favorite to win the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

BetOnline lists Kentucky (+1100) as the school with the best chance of winning next year’s National Championship. Kentucky is bringing in three of the four top recruits in the 2023 ESPN 100, led by top prospect Justin Edwards. If forward Oscar Tshiebwe returns, Big Blue Nation will have a strong chance to win its first title since 2012.

The next three teams behind Kentucky are Duke (+1200), UConn (+1200), and Purdue (+1200). If UConn wins next year’s National Championship, the Huskies will become the first team to win back-to-back titles since Florida in 2006 and 2007.

View the chart below via BetOnline.

2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship
 Odds Play
Kentucky  +1100 BetOnline logo
Duke +1200 BetOnline logo
UConn +1200 BetOnline logo
Purdue  +1200 BetOnline logo
Kansas +1600 BetOnline logo
Marquette +1600 BetOnline logo
Arizona +2000 BetOnline logo
Creighton +2000 BetOnline logo
UCLA +2000 BetOnline logo
Alabama +2200 BetOnline logo
North Carolina +2200 BetOnline logo
Michigan State +2500 BetOnline logo
Houston +2500 BetOnline logo
Texas +2500 BetOnline logo
USC +2500 BetOnline logo
Arkansas +2500 BetOnline logo
Gonzaga +2500 BetOnline logo
Baylor +2800 BetOnline logo

 

College Basketball News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
