NCAAF Predictions Week 6 – Nebraska vs. Rutgers Betting Odds, Lines & Spreads

The week six weekend action of college football kicks off in Piscataway when Rutgers host Nebraska. Here we take a quick look at the betting odds, lines and spread before offering our predictions on the game.

Where and when?

Kick-off: Friday, 10/7/2022 7:00 pm EST.

Friday, 10/7/2022 7:00 pm EST. Venue: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ.

SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ. TV: Live on FOX Sports 1 and the FOX Sports app

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread Nebraska

-145 -3 (-110) Rutgers

+125 +3 (-110)

Total Points Line

Odds Over 49.5

-115 Under 49.5

-105

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline

Best Betting Sites for NCAAF

This Friday evening, the Nebraska Cornhuskers travel to New Jersey to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Rutgers have been unimpressive in their last few outings and will be keen to bounce back. On the other hand, Nebraska performed well against Indiana on Staurday under interim head coach Mickey Joseph and will look at building on that performance.

How will this game be decided?

This game will likely come down to how well Rutgers performs on offense. They have been abysmal over their last three games, averaging a meager 12 points per game. Rutgers quarterback Evan Simon is a bit of a disaster and this Huskers defense will be confident of stopping him and the underwhelming Scarlet Knights.

Despite being no great shakes on defense under former head coach Scott Frost, there is room for optimism under Mickey Joseph. Last week, the team gave up about three yards less per carry than they have done on the season so far. Additionally, they restricted Indiana through the air, allowing only 223 yards on 44 passing attempts.

Nebraska fans will be hoping that this is the turning point in their season and will be hopeful that it continues into this week.

The Huskers offense will be led by talented quarterback Casey Thompson. Thompson is having a decent season considering his team’s struggles. He’s been lethal around the goal line, claiming four rushing touchdowns while passing for seven more. His main weapon, slot receiver Trey Palmer draws an excellent matchup. This is where we expect Nebraska to go early and often. It could be a long night for the Rutgers secondary if Palmer gets going.

They won’t just have to rely on those two though. Running back Anthony Grant has also been having a decent year going at 5.3 yards per carry with five touchdowns to his name.

This Rutgers defense is tough. They play both run and pass well, but we are not sure they can hold the Thompson and Palmer threat with this secondary. That is our prediction for where the game will be won and lost. It may be a close fought contest with few points but Nebraska should just have the edge here.

What are the predictions?