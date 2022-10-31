NCAAF Week 10 AP Top 25 Poll Released – Tight at the Top Between Ohio State, Tennessee and Georgia

Another week down and another AP Top 25 Poll has been released. It is all getting very close at the top as the Ohio State Buckeyes, Tennessee Volunteers and Georgia Bulldogs battle it out for the top spot. However, this week’s college football AP Poll holds less weight than usual as the CFP selection committee will announce their College Football Playoff rankings for the first time this year on Tuesday.
Tight at the top
This week’s AP Top 25 Poll is very close at the top. No team this year has been able to distinguish itself as THE team in college football. Instead, we have what could be one of the most entertaining and hard-fought battles for the CFP places ever.
Georgia held on to the number one spot this week, but Tennessee and Ohio State were hot on their heels. Michigan rounds out the CFP places in fourth. The Bulldogs received 1528 points from the AP pollsters while the Vols and Buckeyes received 1500 points apiece and are tied for second. Tennessee and Ohio State both booked wins over ranked opponents this week while Georgia took down Florida.
Clemson and Alabama fall just outside of the CFP places according to AP pollsters, but the CFP selection committee reveals their first rankings of the season on Tuesday. Our first look at how the committee sees the race for the playoff places will be interesting and as usual will likely cause some controversy. We cannot wait.
It is all set up for a MASSIVE clash when Tennessee heads to Georgia next week for a 1 v 2 matchup. It is one of only three top-25 matchups on the week. Alabama takes on LSU while NC State and Wake Forest battle it out in the other two ranked contests.
Georgia remained No. 1 on Sunday's #APTop25, setting up a 1-2 showdown Saturday in Athens between the defending national champion Bulldogs and No. 2 Tennessee, which started the season unranked and is now pushing to be No. 1.
by @ralphdrussoap https://t.co/AgxJ9QMCMT
— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 31, 2022
Ohio State heads to Northwestern on Saturday and Michigan faces off against Rutgers. Meanwhile, Clemson will head to Notre Dame as they look to creep into a playoff spot.
Week 10 Rankings
Below is the full AP Poll Top 25 for week 10:
|Rank
|School
|Conference
|First Place Votes
|Total Points
|1
|Georgia
|SEC
|30
|1528
|2
|Tennessee
|SEC
|18
|1500
|2
|Ohio State
|Big Ten
|15
|1500
|4
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|1378
|5
|Clemson
|ACC
|1312
|6
|Alabama
|SEC
|1258
|7
|TCU
|Big 12
|1220
|8
|Oregon
|Pac-12
|1135
|9
|USC
|Pac-12
|1010
|10
|UCLA
|Pac-12
|979
|11
|Ole Miss
|SEC
|905
|12
|Utah
|Pac-12
|876
|13
|Kansas State
|Big 12
|772
|14
|Illinois
|Big Ten
|741
|15
|LSU
|SEC
|679
|16
|Penn State
|Big Ten
|641
|17
|North Carolina
|ACC
|542
|18
|Oklahoma State
|Big 12
|513
|19
|Tulane
|American Athletic
|455
|20
|Wake Forest
|ACC
|388
|21
|NC State
|ACC
|285
|22
|Syracuse
|ACC
|205
|23
|Liberty
|FBS Independents
|136
|24
|Oregon State
|Pac-12
|129
|25
|UCF
|American Athletic
|111
