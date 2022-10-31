NCAAF Week 10 AP Top 25 Poll Released – Tight at the Top Between Ohio State, Tennessee and Georgia

Another week down and another AP Top 25 Poll has been released. It is all getting very close at the top as the Ohio State Buckeyes, Tennessee Volunteers and Georgia Bulldogs battle it out for the top spot. However, this week’s college football AP Poll holds less weight than usual as the CFP selection committee will announce their College Football Playoff rankings for the first time this year on Tuesday.

Tight at the top

This week’s AP Top 25 Poll is very close at the top. No team this year has been able to distinguish itself as THE team in college football. Instead, we have what could be one of the most entertaining and hard-fought battles for the CFP places ever.

Georgia held on to the number one spot this week, but Tennessee and Ohio State were hot on their heels. Michigan rounds out the CFP places in fourth. The Bulldogs received 1528 points from the AP pollsters while the Vols and Buckeyes received 1500 points apiece and are tied for second. Tennessee and Ohio State both booked wins over ranked opponents this week while Georgia took down Florida.

Clemson and Alabama fall just outside of the CFP places according to AP pollsters, but the CFP selection committee reveals their first rankings of the season on Tuesday. Our first look at how the committee sees the race for the playoff places will be interesting and as usual will likely cause some controversy. We cannot wait.

It is all set up for a MASSIVE clash when Tennessee heads to Georgia next week for a 1 v 2 matchup. It is one of only three top-25 matchups on the week. Alabama takes on LSU while NC State and Wake Forest battle it out in the other two ranked contests.

Georgia remained No. 1 on Sunday's #APTop25, setting up a 1-2 showdown Saturday in Athens between the defending national champion Bulldogs and No. 2 Tennessee, which started the season unranked and is now pushing to be No. 1. by @ralphdrussoap https://t.co/AgxJ9QMCMT — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 31, 2022

Ohio State heads to Northwestern on Saturday and Michigan faces off against Rutgers. Meanwhile, Clemson will head to Notre Dame as they look to creep into a playoff spot.

Week 10 Rankings

Below is the full AP Poll Top 25 for week 10:

Rank School Conference First Place Votes Total Points 1 Georgia SEC 30 1528 2 Tennessee SEC 18 1500 2 Ohio State Big Ten 15 1500 4 Michigan Big Ten 1378 5 Clemson ACC 1312 6 Alabama SEC 1258 7 TCU Big 12 1220 8 Oregon Pac-12 1135 9 USC Pac-12 1010 10 UCLA Pac-12 979 11 Ole Miss SEC 905 12 Utah Pac-12 876 13 Kansas State Big 12 772 14 Illinois Big Ten 741 15 LSU SEC 679 16 Penn State Big Ten 641 17 North Carolina ACC 542 18 Oklahoma State Big 12 513 19 Tulane American Athletic 455 20 Wake Forest ACC 388 21 NC State ACC 285 22 Syracuse ACC 205 23 Liberty FBS Independents 136 24 Oregon State Pac-12 129 25 UCF American Athletic 111

