NCAAF Week 10 Odds – NC State vs. Wake Forest – Lines, Picks & Predictions

The Demon Deacons of Wake Forest host a top-25 ACC clash when the Wolfpack of North Carolina State comes to town on Saturday. Both teams will be looking to strengthen their resumes and get a step closer to challenging for the ACC Championship in what promises to be an exciting college football showdown. Here, we take a closer look at the betting odds including the lines and spread while offering our best bets, picks and predictions for the week ten NCAAF encounter.

#21 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-2) @ #22 North Carolina State Wolfpack (6-2)

Where and when?

Kick-off: Saturday, 11/5/2022 8:00 pm EST.

Saturday, 11/5/2022 8:00 pm EST. Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, NC.

Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, NC. TV: Live on ACC Network.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread Wake Forest

-180 -4 (-110) NC State

+160 +4 (-110)

Total Points Line

Odds Over 54

-110 Under 54

-110

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Prices are correct at time of publication and are subject to fluctuation.

Best Betting Sites for NCAA Football

Wake slight favorites

Wake Forest will be keen to erase last week’s game at Louisville from their minds. The Demon Deacons were trounced 48-21 thanks to a massive six turnovers by QB Sam Hartman in the third quarter, but have a chance to immediately get back on track against NC State this week.

To recap: Wake entered the 3rd up 1 point Sam Hartman threw 3 interceptions and had 3 fumbles Wake exits the quarter Down 34. THIRTY-FUCKING-FOUR — Prospector Sam ⛏️ (@prospector_sam) October 29, 2022

Coming into the game with a 6-2 record, the Deacs are favorites according to the sportsbooks. According to BetOnline, Wake are odds on favorites with a price of -180 on the moneyline, and they are favored by four points on the spread. Meanwhile, the total points line for the game is set at 54.

NC State will be looking to build on last week’s win over Virginia Tech after going 2-2 in their last four games. Losses to Clemson and Syracuse slightly derailed the Wolfpack’s season, but like Wake, they will be keen on getting back on track.

How will this game be decided?

With NC State quarterback Devin Leary done for the season, the Wolfpack’s season lies firmly on the shoulders of Charleston Southern graduate transfer Jack Chambers. Chambers is more of a danger with his legs than his arm and that might be handy against this Wake Forest defense.

Wake is giving up an average of 4.2 yards per carry on the season so far. Chambers and running back Demie Sumo will be in good spots to take advantage. Redshirt freshman Sumo is going at 5.8 yards per carry this season and this looks a prime spot for him to explode if he can get the touches in the backfield on his return from injury. He’s missed the last couple of weeks, but head coach Dave Doeren said he should be back this week.

Doeren said he expects to see Demie Sumo on the field this week against Wake Forest. — David Thompson (@daveth89) October 31, 2022

This is likely the best way for NC State to attack given Chambers is not the world’s greatest passer. He has a QB rating of around 117 for his career which when compared to QB ratings this year would be towards the bottom of college football.

Hartman set for big day

Wake Forest may struggle to move the ball against a solid NC State defense, but in QB Sam Hartman they have an ultra talented prospect who will need to rebound from last week’s disaster. However, luckily for him, there are excellent matchups on the outside for wide receivers AT Perry and Donavon Greene. This spells trouble for Wake as since Hartman has returned from injury the Wake passing game has kicked into another gear.

Hartman has thrown for 300 or more yards in four of his sevens starts this year. He also has 22 touchdowns through those seven games. There does not look like there is much in his way in this one to stop him going for 300-plus yards and bagging a few more TDs. He had massive turnover issues against Louisville, but that was likely just a blip on the radar and he will look to get normal service resumed in this one.

Perry and Greene should both be in line for monster games and Wake should be looking at putting up yards and points all day behind their passing game.

What are the picks?

Wake Forest -4 @ -110 with BetOnline

Over 54 @ -110 with BetOnline

Any team to score 40+ – YES @ +270 with BetOnline

