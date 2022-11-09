NCAAF Week 11 Best Bets – Colorado vs. USC – Odds, Spread, Lines & Picks

USC gets a chance to put others in the College Football Playoff race under pressure with a big win on Friday evening. The number eight ranked Trojans take on a 1-8 Colorado team before the rest of the top ranked teams play their games on Saturday. Here, we take a look at the odds including the spread and lines, while offering our best bets and picks on the college football clash.

Colorado Buffaloes (1-8) @ #8 USC Trojans (8-1)

Where and when?

Kick-off: Friday, 11/11/2022 9:30 pm EST.

Friday, 11/11/2022 9:30 pm EST. Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA.

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA. TV: Live on Fox Sports 1 and the Fox Sports app.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread Colorado

N/A +34 (-108) USC

N/A -34 (-112)

Total Points Line

Odds Over 66

-110 Under 66

-110

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Prices are correct at time of publication and are subject to fluctuation.

USC favored by 34 points

The Southern California Trojans will look to put a big beatdown on their 1-8 opponents from Colorado on Friday evening. Heisman hopeful, USC quarterback Caleb Williams should have a chance to rack up some stats on his quest for the trophy.

The sportsbooks believe that USC is basically nailed on to win the game and BetOnline has them as 34-point favorites on the spread. The total for the game is 66 which gives an implied score of 50-16 to the Trojans.

Colorado has their work cut out for them on Friday evening. Their sole win this season came over a struggling California team almost a month ago. While an upset seems off the cards, the Buffaloes will be looking to put up a fight and keep the game close.

How will this game be decided?

Colorado have been absolutely smashed to smithereens several times this season. Last week, they lost to Oregon by a 39-point margin, and three weeks ago, it was a 33-point loss to Oregon State. Additionally, they have a 23-point loss to Arizona, a 28-point loss to UCLA, a 42-point loss to Minnesota, and a 31-point loss to Air Force. That’s four games lost by a 30-point or more margin on the season.

There is no real point digging too far into individual matchups for this one because USC is so much more talented all over the field. However, if you really must know, even if they are ikely missing star wide receiver Jordan Addison, USC should be racking up points for fun in the passing game and the run game.

Colorado is dead last in college football at rushing yards allowed per game. This is obviously good news for running back Travis Dye, but Caleb Williams will also look at taking advantage with his legs.

He will likely be having a good day with his arm too. His wide receivers are all in good spots and are simply far better than the Colorado defenders who will attempt to guard them.

Caleb Williams threw a sidearm fastball around the defender for six! 😤 (📍 @NavyFederal) pic.twitter.com/38IpC1qOUv — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 6, 2022

Tough night out for Buffaloes

On offense for Colorado, backup QB JT Shrout is a bit of a disaster and they would need him to be the guy to attack the weakness of the USC defense, the passing game. He has six picks to six touchdowns on the year, but he might get some throwing practice as the Buffaloes will trail the game for a long time on Friday evening. He will also be missing electric freshman wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.

Colorado’s leading receiver is done for the season https://t.co/zGy2gJvVqh — ColoradoBuffaloesWire (@BuffaloesWire) November 7, 2022

Spreads in general are difficult to predict, but big spreads feel even more volatile. For this one, we will go with the motivated USC team to blow out Colorado by more than the spread suggests.

What are the best bets?

USC -34 @ -110 with BetOnline

Time of first score O/U 5 (mins elapsed)- UNDER 5 minutes @ -110 with BetOnline



