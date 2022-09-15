NCAAF Week 3 Parlay Betting Tips

NCAAF week three kicks off this Friday evening and what better way to start the weekend than with a winning leg of a parlay. This article will contain our best betting tips for this weekend’s action that will allow you to maximize your profits by backing them in our ‘Week 3 Best Bets Parlay’.

Week 3 Parlay Tip 1: Florida State @ Louisville – Florida State -2.5 -115 @ Bovada

Louisville may be an easy target to pick on this year when they go up against any quarterback that has a set of wheels. They’ve given up 83 yards to John Rhys Plumlee last week and 95 yards to Garrett Shrader the week before. Jordan Travis does in fact have a set of wheels. The issue lies in if the FSU coaching staff are willing to let him use them. He’s only rushed 12 times this season so far, but our money is going on that changing on Friday, and if it does, it could mean problems for the Cardinals. Between Travis and the running backs, FSU’s running game is currently one of the top ranked rushing games in the land. This should be how the Seminoles go about crushing Louisville on Friday.

Louisville will look to QB, Malik Cunningham to keep them in the game. He has struggled mightily throwing the ball this season so far going at just five yards per attempt with two picks and zero TDs. Our best guess is Cunningham will have pressure in his face all night from a Seminoles pass rush that is among the top in NCAAF, and FSU keep him quiet to get the W comfortably.

Week 3 Parlay Tip 2: BYU @ Oregon – BYU +3.5 -110 @ Bovada

BYU travel to Oregon to play the Ducks in a top-25 clash on Saturday afternoon and we are convinced the oddsmakers have this one wrong. BYU QB, Jaren Hall may struggle when he is under pressure, but this Cougars offensive line can pass block. It grades out as one of the best pass blocking lines in the country and that could spell trouble for Oregon. They weren’t great in coverage against Georgia where they got slaughtered by Stetson Bennett and company, and Eastern Washington managed two TDs through the air despite barely throwing the ball at all.

With a clean pocket, we are expecting Hall to be able to do whatever he pleases and matchups all over the field tend to favor BYU. If you are feeling brave you could potentially switch this to BYU on the moneyline, but we are happy with the three and a hook.

Week 3 Parlay Tip 3: Oklahoma @ Nebraska – Nebraska +11 -110 @ Bovada

For our third best bet of the week, we head to Lincoln, Nebraska. This week, coach Scott Frost was fired from Nebraska. So, our angle is a little different here than our usual on-field preview. Mickey Joseph will take over as head coach and we are expecting the players to respond in kind and be more fired up for this encounter. Not only that, the fans who were chanting for Frost to be fired last week will now be in full voice and support of the team again.

The line for this game before the season started would have been in the region of 5-6 points. Despite Nebraska losing to Georgia State, this line feels a little bit of an overreaction. This line opened at 14 and has already been bet down by sharp money, but it’s still in the region where we want the Huskers with double digits.

Our parlay this week pays +581. Good luck this weekend!