NCAAF Week 5 – Oklahoma v TCU – Spread, Odds & Best Bets

Oklahoma and TCU get week five of the Big 12 underway this Saturday at noon. The Sooners will be looking to bounce back from a defeat by Kansas State as they take on the undefeated Horned Frogs. We take a look at the best bets and provide the spread and odds that matter in one of the biggest NCAAF games of the weekend.

#18 Oklahoma Sooners (3-1) @ TCU Horned Frogs (3-0)

Where and when?

Kick-off: Saturday, 10/1/2022 12:00 pm EST.

Saturday, 10/1/2022 12:00 pm EST. Venue: Amon Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX.

Amon Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX. TV: Live on ABC and the ESPN app.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread Oklahoma

-245 -6.5 (-113) TCU

+205 +6.5 (-107)

Total Points Line

Odds Over 68.5

-110 Under 68.5

-110

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline

Best Betting Sites for NCAAF

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables will have made sure his Sooners had a tough week of practice. The Sooners’ loss to Kansas State will have stung and they’ll be keen to rectify that in a hurry.

The 3-0 TCU Horned Frogs will be looking to add to their misery. They are coming off the back of two games they were supposed to win easily and they did not disappoint. They are also 3-0 against the spread so far this year and will look to perform better than the oddsmakers expect once more against a talented Sooners outfit.

How will this game be decided?

This game opened with Oklahoma as 5-point favorites. That line has moved 1.5 points further in their favor as sharp bettors are currently favoring the Sooners. With Dillon Gabriel at quarterback and Eric Gray at half back, their offense has two hugely potent weapons. Oklahoma are averaging 5.7 yards per carry and their offensive line will likely be able to open up big gaps against the front of TCU.

Dillon is a capable runner but he also has a big weapon with wide receiver Marvin Mims in the slot. Mims is a nightmare matchup for this TCU defense and already has four TDs in three games. Furthermore, he is averaging close to 100 yards per game. With these three weapons at their disposal, the Sooners are capable of putting up points in bunches against anyone and this TCU defense is no exception.

The gameplan for TCU should be pretty much the same. Quarterback Max Duggan and running back Kendre Miller are the two people TCU will lean on. There is a worry that TCU doesn’t have an outlet in the passing game like Marvin Mims. The matchup for their wide receivers is a little tougher and it is because they aren’t quite as talented in that area as the Sooners. That little edge should be enough to get the Sooners over the finish line in this one.

What is the pick?