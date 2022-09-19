NCAAF Week Four Odds, Lines and Spreads

Week four of the NCAAF season will be here before we know it. We’ve compiled a list of 10 college football games you might be interested in betting early for Saturday, September 24 NCAAF contests.

Maryland Terrapins vs Michigan Wolverines, Lines and Spread

Money Line: Maryland Terrapins ML +600 vs Michigan Wolverines -950 with Bovada

Spread: Maryland Terrapins +17 (-105) vs Michigan Wolverines +17 (-115) with Bovada

Both sides enter their first Big Ten matchup of the season with identical 3-0 records. This past Saturday, Maryland slid past SMU 34-27, while No. 4 ranked Michigan thumped UConn 59-0 in the Big House.

Both schools are scoring over 40 points per game thus far, but that’s where the similarities end. Maryland allows an average of 19.3 points per game, while Michigan hasn’t allowed that many points combined through their first three games of the season.

Michigan is 6-1 ATS over their previous seven games and 6-1 SU over those last seven meetings vs Maryland.

Missouri Tigers vs Auburn Odds, Lines and Spread

Money Line: Missouri Tigers (+230) vs Auburn Tigers (-280) with Bovada

Spread: Missouri Tigers +7.0 (-110) vs Auburn Tigers -7.0 (-110) with Bovada

We have the SEC season opener for both schools when the 2-1 Missouri Tigers meet the 2-1 Auburn Tigers. Missouri swatted Abilene Christian 34-17 while Auburn were blown out at home by No. 22 ranked Penn State 41-12.

Missouri scores 33 points and allow 27 points per outing, while Auburn average 26 points and yields 24 markers per contest in 2022.

Auburn has won two of the three meetings and is 2-1 ATS over those three contests.

Clemson Tigers vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons Odds, Lines and Spread

Money Line: Clemson Tigers ML -225 vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons +225 with Bovada

Spread: Clemson Tigers -7.0 (-115) vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons +7.0 (-105) with Bovada

The 5th-ranked Clemson Tigers meet the 21st ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons in this important ACC clash. Clemson demolished Louisiana Tech 48-20, while Wake Forest snuck past Liberty 37-36 to set up this battle of the unbeaten.

Each school averages over 40 points per contest, but the Tigers defense allows just 14 points per contest, and that’s nine points less than the Demon Deacons allow per contest.

Clemson has won each of their last eight meeting, but Wake Forest has covered the spread in three of their last six contests.

No better way to start your Sunday than with some highlights. Check 'em out! 🐅 pic.twitter.com/47RUkSDrCt — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 18, 2022

Florida Gators vs Tennessee Volunteers Odds, Lines and Spread

Money Line: Florida Gators (+300) vs Tennessee Volunteers (-400) with Bovada

Spread: Florida Gators +10.5 (-110) vs Tennessee Volunteers -10.5 (-110) with Bovada

The 20th ranked Florida Gators meet the 12th ranked Tennessee Volunteers in each schools first SEC contest of the season. Florida is off to a 2-1 start and slipped past South Florida 31-28, while Tennessee is 3-0 and buried Akron 63-6 to set up this showdown.

The Gators allow more points (26.7) than they score (25.3) and face a Volunteers squad scoring 52 points while allowing just 14.3 through their first three contests.

Florida is 6-1 vs Tennessee SU over their past seven games and is 4-3 ATS over their last seven matchups.

Episode 3 of The Josh Heupel Show is now available to stream on demand!#GBO 🍊 — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 18, 2022

Texas Longhorns vs Texas Tech Red Raiders, Lines and Spread

Money Line: Texas Longhorns (-200) vs Texas Tech Red Raiders (+170) with Bovada

Spread: Texas Longhorns -5.0 (-110) vs Texas Tech Red Raiders (-110) with Bovada

We have one of the oldest rivalries in college football when the 2-1 No. 19 Texas Longhorns meet the 2-1 Texas Tech Red Raiders for the Battle of the Chancellor’s Spurs in this Big-12 Conference matchup. Texas defeated UTSA 41-20, while Texas Tech suffered a 27-14 away loss to No. 14 NC State to set up this showdown.

Both schools score 36+ points per game but defensively speaking, the Longhorns allow 17 points per contest whereas Texas Tech allows an average of 22 points per affair.

The Longhorns are 6-2 over their last eight against the Red Raiders, and covered the spread in four of their last six meetings.

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Michigan State Spartans Odds, Lines and Spread

Money Line: Minnesota Golden Gophers -110 vs Michigan State Spartans +100 with Bovada

Spread: Minnesota Golden Gophers -1.0 (-110) vs Michigan State Spartans +1.0 (-110) with Bovada

We have a solid Big Ten matchup on Saturday when the 3-0 Golden Gophers meet the 2-1 Spartans. Minnesota crushed Colorado 49-7 while Michigan State were upended by Washington 39-28 to set up this conference clash.

Minnesota scores 50 points while allowing six points per contest, and MSU lights up the board for 38 scores while allowing 17 points per contest this season.

The Spartans have won each of their last five meetings and are 4-1 ATS over those five contests.

IN DOUBLE COVERAGE 😱 Michigan State's not done yet 😤 pic.twitter.com/DACCP2QGyH — ESPN (@espn) September 18, 2022

Arkansas Razorbacks vs Texas A&M Aggies Odds, Lines and Spread

Money Line: Arkansas Razorbacks +115 vs Texas A&M Aggies -2.0 (-135) with Bovada

Spread: Arkansas Razorbacks +2.0 (105) vs Texas A&M Aggies -2.0 (-115) with Bovada

The No. 10 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) meet the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies in this SEC showdown. Entering Saturday, Arkansas snuck past Missouri State 38-27, while Texas A&M upset No. 13 Miami 17-9.

The Razorbacks average 38 points per contest but yield 27 points, whereas the Aggies score 21 points per matchup and surrender a paltry nine points per game.

Texas A&M is 7-1 over their last eight meetings, but Arkansas has covered the spread in four of their last six matchups.

🎥 On Saturday night, it was all about the Aggies.#GigEm pic.twitter.com/3bLC9Vm0m7 — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 19, 2022

Wisconsin Badgers vs Ohio State Buckeyes Odds, Lines and Spread

Money Line: Wisconsin Badgers (+700) vs Ohio State Buckeyes (-1200) with Bovada

Spread: Wisconsin Badgers +18 (-110) vs Ohio State Buckeyes +18 (-110) with Bovada

Big Ten football is in the house, and we have a good one when the 2-1 Wisconsin Badgers meet the No. 3 ranked 3-0 Ohio State Buckeyes. Wisconsin buried New Mexico State 66-7 while Ohio State thumped Toledo 77-21 to set up this showdown.

Both sides score north of 36+ points per game, but Wisconsin allows eight points per contest, while Ohio State allows roughly 14 markers on the scoreboard per matchup.

The Buckeyes are 5-0 SU over their last five and covered the spread in three of those five meetings.

let's watch the tape from last night's dub… 🔥 pic.twitter.com/b0Wrg1ZZnM — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 18, 2022

Kansas State Wildcats vs Oklahoma Sooners Odds, Lines and Spread

Money Line: Kansas State Wildcats (+390) vs Oklahoma Sooners (-550) with Bovada

Spread: Kansas State Wildcats +13.0 (-105) vs Oklahoma Sooners +13.0 (-115) with Bovada

We have Big-12 football when the 2-1 Kansas State Wildcats meet the No. 6 ranked Oklahoma Sooners. K-State were upset by Tulane and Oklahoma rolled past Nebraska 49-10 to set up this matchup.

The Wildcats score 28 points while allowing 10 per contest, whereas the Sooners average 42 points while holding their opponents to 10 points per contest.

Oklahoma is 5-3 straight up, but K-State covered the spread in five of those previous eight meetings.

UNLV Rebels vs Utah State Aggies Odds, Line and Spread

Money Line: UNLV Rebels -160 vs Utah State Aggies +135 with Bovada

Spread: UNLV Rebels -3.0 (-120) vs Utah State Aggies +3.0 (EVEN) with Bovada

Mountain West Football is in the house, and we have a strong matchup when the 2-1 UNLV Rebels meet the 1-2 Utah State Aggies. UNLV thumped North Texas 58-27, while Utah State fell to Weber State 35-7 10 days ago.

The Rebels are scoring 41 points per contest yet surrender 23 per game, while Utah State averages 12 points and allows 36 markers per matchup in 2022.

Utah State is 4-0 vs UNLV and 3-1 ATS over their past four meetings.