News

Nearly One Year Later, U.S. Olympic Figure Skaters Still Do Not Have Team Medals

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Ice Skating

Not all of us remember what we were doing exactly one year ago, but the U.S. figure skating team definitely does.

They were in the midst of intense team competition at the 2022 Beijing Olympics led by Nathan Chen (Men’s Champion), Mariah Bell (Women’s Champion), Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc (Pairs Champions), and Madison Chock and Evan Bates (Ice Dance Champions).

On February 7, 2022, the U.S. team finished second behind the Russian team and was deemed the silver medal team.

The next day, February 8, Kamila Valieva of the Russian team, was notified that she tested positive for a banned substance based on samples taken in December 2021.

This would seemingly disqualify her and the team from receiving gold medals.

The medal ceremony for the team competition was delayed.

Based on the developments associated with Valieva’s eligibility an investigation ensued.

U.S. Figure Skating advocated for a medal ceremony before the conclusion of the Beijing Olympics saying:

“Having a medal ceremony at an Olympic Games is not something that can be replicated anywhere else, and they should be celebrated in front of the world before leaving Beijing.”

They were not wrong; it is a great source of pride and celebration to stand on the podium, hear the National Anthem, and receive well-deserved recognition as the world watches.

Obviously, that never happened in Beijing and worse yet, one year later, there have been no medals to distributed to the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Olympic team.

U.S. Figure Skating Is “Frustrated” With The Long Delay

Tweeting out a picture of the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating team holding empty medal cases, U.S. Figure Skating said in part:

“U.S. Figure Skating and its athletes are deeply frustrated by the lack of a final decision in the Team Event…They have long deserved the recognition that has been withheld due to the ongoing process. U.S. Figure Skating calls for a fair and appropriate ruling to rightfully award medals to all clean sports athletes affected by this situation.”

It is unclear when the U.S. team will get their medals or what color they will be.

Presumably, they should be gold medals with the Japanese then earning the silver medals.

Topics  
News
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To News

News
Clash mixed reviews 2 6 23 (1)

NASCAR’s Clash at the Coliseum Receives Mixed Reviews on Future

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  8h
News
Nancy Kerrigan
Top Three Figure Skating Sagas Of All Time
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 4 2023
News
NASCAR: Jimmy Johnson
Diamond Anniversary: NASCAR Cup Series Announces 2023 Schedule Changes
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 31 2023
News
Sportsbooks Predict Elon Musk Will Surpass Barack Obama In Twitter Followers
Sportsbooks Predict Elon Musk Will Surpass Barack Obama In Twitter Followers
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 31 2023
News
Khaby Lame Expected To Finish 2023 As Most Followed TikTok Account
Khaby Lame Expected To Finish 2023 As Most Followed TikTok Account
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 1 2023
News
DeMeco Ryans 49ers
DeMeco Ryans Becomes Favorite For Texans Next Head Coach
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 30 2023
News
rsz_brock-purdy-1
The 49ers Will Have QB Questions to Answer During Off-Season
Author image Anthony Cardenas  •  Jan 30 2023
More News
Arrow to top