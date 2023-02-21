In a big piece of news for Nebraska football, the program has secured a commitment from four-star athlete Roger Gradney. The Texas native is one of the fastest recruits in the class of 2024 and brings a wealth of talent to the Huskers. This marks the first commitment for new head coach Matt Rhule in the class of 2024 and provides a solid foundation for him to build around.

Rhule Gets His Man

A gifted four-star athlete from Texas is the first recruit committed to Matt Rhule’s 2024 class in Nebraska. Speedster Rodney Gradney plays both sides of the ball, but scouts believe is future likely lies on defense in college football. Gradney announced his decision to commit to Nebraska on Twitter on Monday.

One of the most impressive aspects of Gradney’s game is his speed. He owns personal bests of 10.88 in the 100-meter and 22.41 in the 200-meter events. However, the young athlete is coming off the back of hip surgery, which is a slight concern. If he can fully recover and get back to his top speed, he has the potential to be a major player at the college football level.

Gradney Impressed with Nebraska Staff

Gradney chose Nebraska over several other schools, including UTSA, Texas Tech, and Campbell. The Huskers’ commitment to player development and the emphasis on building strong relationships with their athletes were what set them apart from the competition.

“I’m committing to Nebraska because I love the energy the coaches give,” Gradney said. “I love how they want to build a relationship with the players. They want you for your personality and they want to get to know you. They want to develop you and improve your skills to be successful.”

Coach Rhule has been hard at work since taking over the Nebraska program, and this commitment from Gradney is a significant step in the right direction. The young athlete has the potential to make an immediate impact and help the Huskers compete in the Big Ten.

This commitment also demonstrates the effectiveness of Rhule’s recruiting approach. He has emphasized building strong relationships with players and ensuring they feel valued as individuals. This approach has clearly paid off with Gradney’s commitment to the program.

As the first commitment of the class of 2024, Gradney will likely be a key building block for the Huskers in the years to come. His speed and athleticism will be a valuable asset for the team, and his commitment to the program’s values bodes well for his future success.