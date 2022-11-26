News

Nebraska Expected to Hire Matt Rhule as Head Coach

Author image
Dylan Williams
2 min read
Nebraska Expected to Hire Matt Rhule as Head Coach
Nebraska has its eyes set on a new coach, and it is one with a reputation for rebuilding.

Chris Low of ESPN reported on Friday that the Cornhuskers are in negotiations with Matt Rhule for the head coach position. ESPN college football writer Pete Thamel mentioned that there are logistics to work through. Most notably, the money that Rhule is still owed from the Carolina Panthers.

 

 

Matt Rhule has earned the reputation of being a coach that can rebuild a program during his time in college football. He started his head coaching career at Temple from 2013-16, where he went from a 2-10 record in his first season to two consecutive 10-win seasons. He was then hired at Baylor, a program attempting to recover from a sweeping sexual assault scandal. After a 1-11 first year, he compiled 7-win and 11-win seasons back-to-back.

He was hired by the NFL’s Carolina Panthers in 2020, however, his time in the pros did not go as well. After signing a seven-year, $60 million contract, he was fired into his third season. Overall, he went 11-27, only winning five games in each of his two full seasons.

Rhule has been mentioned to fill the head coaching vacancy at Auburn as well.

Nebraska has had a tough stretch ever since the firing of Bo Pelini in 2014. First, Mike Riley showed promise with a 9-4 record in his second year. However, he followed it up with a 4-8 season. Next, Scott Frost came in from UCF with a lot of fanfare in 2018. Unfortunately for Nebraska, his best season at the helm was 5-7, never leading a winning season with the program. He was fired three games into the 2022 season. They are currently 3-8 pending the end of their season-ending contest at Iowa on Friday.

Topics  
NCAA NCAAF News
Author image
Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a degree in Communication Studies. Dylan is an avid NFL, MLB, and NBA fan as well.
Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a degree in Communication Studies. Dylan is an avid NFL, MLB, and NBA fan as well.
