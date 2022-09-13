Nebraska Football Coach Betting | Who Will Replace Scott Frost as Next Head Coach?

Nebraska recently fired head football coach, Scott Frost because of their poor performance. Luckily for him, he can reinvest some of his $15 million windfall on who will replace him. Our friends over at BetOnline.ag have created a market on the next Nebraska football coach, and here we take a look at the betting and breakdown some of the top candidates.

Matt Campbell +400

Matt Campbell leads the betting to become the next head coach at Nebraska. Campbell is currently head coach of the Iowa State Cyclones. He boasts an impressive record at the Cyclones having turned them around from a 3-9 record in 2015, prior to his appointment, to taking them to the Big 12 championship game in 2020. That season, they finished ninth in the postseason polls with a final record of 9-3, the highest ever for Cyclones team. Prior to that, Campbell was Toledo head coach from 2011 to 2015, where they were division co-champions in the Mid-American Western Division twice.

Campbell impressively only has one losing season on his resume, his first at Iowa State. Having coached for ten seasons with a struggling school when he got there that is an impressive feat. His overall record is 79-49 and it is understandable that he is BetOnline’s favorite in the betting.

Mickey Joseph +450

Closely following Campbell in the betting is current Nebraska interim head coach, Mickey Joseph. Joseph was a quarterback at Nebraska from 1988-1992 and returned to his alma mater this year as their passing game coordinator, wide receivers coach and associate head coach. Joseph has plenty of coaching experience, but not at the head coach level. In 2011 and 2012 he was head coach of NAIA team, Langston Lions where he went 13-7. He finished his first season as conference co-champions.

Prior to that, Joseph had been in a variety of positional coaching roles since 1995 at various levels, from high school do D1. He eventually landed with LSU as their wide receiver coach in 2017, where he stayed until the start of this year. He was also promoted to associate head coach at LSU in 2019. While in that role he coached the likes of Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, Terrace Marshall Jr. and Russell Gage.

Should Joseph get off to a fast start in the interim head coach role, he could be difficult to displace.

Mark Stoops +500

While Joseph seems to be an offensive minded choice, Mark Stoops would be one of the best defensive minded candidates. Stoops is the current head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats. Once the whipping boys of the SEC, the Wildcats are now a force to be reckoned with. When Stoops took over the head coaching job at Kentucky in 2012, they went 2-10. He improved them year-over-year before going 10-3 in 2018 and finishing ranked 12th in the nation. Kentucky again went 10-3 last season, finishing 18h in the final AP poll.

Kentucky are off to a fast start again this season having just beaten Florida in a top-25 matchup. They are currently ranked 9th in the AP poll with a 2-0 record. Stoops is currently in a great position with his Wildcats team and it would likely take a lot to lure him away to the current dumpster fire in Nebraska.

Bill O’Brien +700

Urban Meyer +1100

When Scott Frost was initially fired, the rumor mill went into overdrive with Urban Meyer chatter. I’m old enough to remember when Urban Meyer basically faked his own death to get out of Florida. He created a toxic culture where around 1,000 of his players got arrested and before the whole thing went south, he died , he resigned in 2010.

He was then magically resurrected and became coach of Ohio State in 2012. He again cited illness as a reason to resign in 2018 after being found to not having upheld the school values because he didn’t give two hoots that his assistant was kicking lumps out of his wife. He told us he was retiring, but then in 2021, he spent what felt like just a few days with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars before being caught groping young women and beating up the team’s kicker. Urban is quite the lad.

Meyer was successful in his reigns in college, winning three national championships. Unfortunately, he brings trouble wherever he goes. Nebraska should be cautious with the chaos that will likely ensue should this be the route they take.