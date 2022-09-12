Nebraska Football Coach Scott Frost Fired | $7.5 Million Buyout Paid For Firing Frost Before October

Things did not go well for Scott Frost at Nebraska. Frost was hired by his alma mater as head coach in 2018 after a successful stint at UCF. In his four previous years, he had not had a winning year. He was 1-1 this year going into the game against Georgia Southern, and that loss was the final nail in his coffin.

The $7.5 million buyout saga

After the embarrassing loss to Georgia Southern on Saturday, the Nebraska fans chanted for Scott Frost’s head. This was NOT the Nebraska football they knew. They were already restless after the loss to Northwestern in the season opener and now they were baying for blood. On Sunday, they got their wish as the university announced that it had parted ways with Frost.

The decision was likely not a simple one for Nebraska athletic director, Dave Rimington. Frost’s contract meant that if he was fired prior to October 1st, he would be due $7.5 million upon termination. This was in addition to the $7.5 million that he would be owed for being released regardless of date. It must have been tempting for Rimington to allow Frost to stay on for a couple more games and save that money for the school. However, the pressure was just too overwhelming and Frost was released with the $15 million in his rather large pockets.

From Undefeated Season to Losing Record

After taking UCF to an undefeated season in 2017, Frost headed back to his alma mater. He had played quarterback for Nebraska for two years in the 90s after transferring from Stanford. His reign promised much, but ultimately delivered, well, nothing. He leaves Nebraska having never had a winning year and with a combined record of 16-31 and a Big Ten record of 10-26. Not numbers you would expect from a school with so much college football history.

It’s difficult to know what is next for Frost. He could possibly waltz off into the sunset with his $15 million, but he could also look at a lower profile head coaching gig or a coordinator job. Whatever it is, he does not need to rush into it as he appears set for quite a while.