Nebraska football is gearing up for the 2023 season, with spring practice set to begin on March 20th under the guidance of new head coach Matt Rhule. This is a critical time for the team as they look to build chemistry and evaluate their talent, and there are several players to keep an eye on during this exciting time. Let’s take a closer look at a few players to watch in the Cornhuskers spring practice this year.



1. Arik Gilbert | TE

First up is Arik Gilbert, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end who transferred to Nebraska after spending his three years in college football at LSU and Georgia. Although Gilbert only appeared in three games last year, he has flashed NFL level talent on occasions and was once considered a potential first-round draft pick.

Just over here watching 5 ⭐️ transfer Arik Gilbert highlights and started salivating but I’m sure that’s normal everyone does that pic.twitter.com/FchsJy153J — HuskGuys (@HuskGuys) February 6, 2023

If Rhule can coax that potential out of him, Gilbert could be a game-changer for the Huskers. He has a sky-high ceiling and will be looking to make a lasting first impression during spring practice.

2. MJ Sherman | LB

Next on the list is MJ Sherman, a linebacker who also transferred to Nebraska from Georgia. Sherman was a another former five-star recruit but struggled to make an impact with the Bulldogs, mainly playing on special teams. However, he could see the field much more at Nebraska and has a huge ceiling if he can live up to his high school hype.

Former 5 ⭐️ linebacker MJ Sherman has committed to Nebraska 🌽🌽🌽 #GBR pic.twitter.com/qb3uqPwAr9 — Husker Wave (@HuskerWave) January 16, 2023

At 6-foot-2 and 250 pounds, Sherman has the size and strength to be a dominant force on defense. Keep an eye on him during spring practice, as he could be one of the players that helps elevate Rhule’s Huskers to where they think they deserve to be.

3. Malachi Coleman | WR

Finally, we have Malachi Coleman, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound wide receiver who played both ways in high school, but will be focusing on the offensive side of the ball in college.

As a four-star recruit and the 11th ranked wide receiver in the class of 2023, Coleman has the potential to be an exciting prospect to watch during spring practice. He will bring impressive speed to the field, running a 10.46 100 meters in high school. Coleman will be looking to make an immediate impact and could be a critical piece in Nebraska’s offensive attack and return game.

Watch out for our inaugural “Reel Freak List”, which features the top 1% of high school athletes with elite in-game athleticism. With a max speed of 21.4 mph, Malachi Coleman is a strong candidate for inclusion. pic.twitter.com/8h3o7kMcZj — Reel Analytics (@RAanalytics) December 10, 2022

But it’s not just on the field that Coleman will look to make an impact. Coleman is giving up his NIL money to help children in foster care, where he grew up. We can’t help but hope for the best for this excellent young man.

Sims and Thompson to Battle Out QB1 Spot

Honorable mention goes to Jeff Sims, a quarterback transfer from Georgia Tech who will be battling with Casey Thompson for the starting position. This battle will be one to watch during spring practice, as the new guy seeks to unseat the incumbent.

Nebraska has an exciting group of players to watch during spring practice. These three players, in particular, have the potential to make a significant impact on the team’s success in the upcoming season. It will be interesting to see how they perform and how Rhule utilizes their skills to take the team to new heights. Get ready for an exciting season of Husker football!