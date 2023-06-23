The launch is official. Nebraska sports betting is now live.

Ashland, Nebraska, resident Dave Anderson reportedly executed the first wager at WarHorse Casino, placing $220 on underdog Nebraska opening the college football season with a win over host Minnesota on Aug. 31. The vice president of the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association took the 8.5 points.

“I like Matt Ruhle and his staff and I think they are going to turn it around,” Anderson told Lincoln (Neb.) Journal Star. “Not that I want the time to go any faster than it is — I’m getting old enough as it is — but I’m really looking forward to the football season.”

Football Could Be Nebraska Sportsbooks’ ‘Bread and Butter’

WarHorse sportsbook manager Jason Johnson was not surprised by the state’s maiden wager. In a state with the motto “Equality Before the Law,” football promises to be a frontrunner in legal action.

As Johnson said, professional and college football is expected to be the “bread and butter” of sportsbooks throughout the state.

That is once residents get more familiar with the new sports betting industry. Johnson doesn’t think it will take too long.

“Some of them, I know, have never legally placed a bet,” Johnson said. “We can teach them over the next few weeks so when it comes time to bet on Big Red — all the away games, of course — they’ll be able to do so.”

Before football season kicks off in earnest, the next two months will allow Johnson’s staff to acquaint itself with sports betting’s ins and outs.

“This will give our team a lot of valuable experience,” Johnston said. “What we’re looking forward to is getting to college football and NFL football. That’s where a majority of the dollars are wagered.”

Mobile Sports Wagering On Horizon For Nebraska

While other sportsbooks certainly will materialize in the near future, WarHorse, based in Lincoln, is currently the state’s lone sports betting establishment. The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska is building a 48,000-square-foot casino, horse racing track and hotel.

Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission Executive Director Tom Sage hopes residents will play by the new rules.

“We urge the public to refrain from engaging in sports betting through non-regulated online and mobile platforms, as it remains illegal in Nebraska,” Sage said via press release.

Mobile betting has yet to be legislated, but Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska CEO Lance Morgan believes once it becomes legal, that’s when sports betting in the state will ignite.

“Mobile gaming is probably where it’s really going to take off,” Morgan said. “You can do mobile lottery now and you can do mobile keno so I don’t know why we can’t do mobile sports betting, but that’s something to talk about next year.”

