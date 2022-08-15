Horse Racing

Nest and Secret Oath Set For 2022 Alabama Stakes Showdown

Andy Newton
Secret Oath

The 2022 Alabama Stakes, staged at Saratoga Race Course in Upstate New York, is setting up nicely with the classy 3 year-old fillies Secret Oath and Nest set to lock-horns at the Saratoga Springs track on Saturday, August 20.

DID YOU KNOW?  Trainer Todd Pletcher has won 3 of the last 9 runnings of the Alabama Stakes

What Date/Time Is The 2022 Alabama Stakes?

Run over 10 furlongs (a mile-and-a-quarter), the Grade One Alabama Stakes is for 3 year-old fillies and run at Saratoga, one of many tracks owned by the NYRA.

📅Date: Saturday 20th August 2022
🏇Racecourse: Saratoga, New York
💰 Purse: $600,000
📺 TV: Sky/NBCSN/TVG

Nest and Secret Oath To Do Battle In 2022 Alabama Stakes

Nest will try to turnabout Kentucky Oaks form with Secret Oath in Coaching Club American Oaks
Nest

The horse racing betting ahead of Saturday’s Grade 1 Alabama Stakes centers on the Todd Pletcher-trained Nest, who romped to victory by 12 1/2 lengths in the Coaching Club American Oaks over nine furlongs here at Saratoga on July 23. She reversed Kentucky Oaks placings with Secret Oath in some style at this track last month.

Also a fine second in the Belmont Stakes at another NYRA track on her penultimate stat, Nest has clearly progressed as the campaign moves on. The tale of tape shows here and Secret Oath are 1-1 off level weights in head-to-heads. Will they meet again to decide once and for all who the best filly is?

Todd Pletcher Has Won The Alabama Stakes Three Times

todd pletcher
Todd Pletcher

Trainer Todd Pletcher, who trains the likely Alabama Stakes favorite, Nest, has a decent record in the race – winning it three times.

In 2013 his Princess Of Sylmar took the prize under jockey Javier Castellano and the yard added to that the following year when the John R. Velazquez-ridden Stopchargingmaria won for the Repole Stable.

He also took the spoils 12 months ago with Malathaat (watch again below) another ridden by John R. Velazquez, who was winning the race for the Shadwell Stable.

Plecther could also have Goddess Of Fire in the race this race.

Trainer D. Wayne Lukas Won The Alabama Stakes in 1989 and 1984

Veteran trainer D. Wayne Lukas has remarkably only landed the Alabama Stakes twice before and the last of those came way back in 1989 with Open Mind. Prior to that he took the pot in 1984 with Life’s Magic. He’ll be trying to end that 33 year winless run with Secret Oath.

William Mott also has three win in the race (2005, 2011 & 2017) – at this stage he could run Nostalgic.

Other Possible Alabama Stakes Runners

  • Goddess Of Fire
  • Gerrymander
  • Skratch Kat
  • Nostalgic

Alabama Stakes Facts and Figures

  • Fastest Time: 2:00.80 Go For Wand (1990)
  • Most Trainer Wins: 8, Sunny Jim Fitzsimmons (1924, 1928, 1942, 1944, 1946, 1950, 1953, 1959)
  • Most Jockey Wins: 5 – Jorge Velásquez (1972, 1973, 1977, 1984, 1987), 5 – Jerry D. Bailey (1997, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2005), 5 – Mike E. Smith (1993, 1994, 1995, 2000, 2016)

Alabama Stakes Recent Winners

  • 2021 – MALTHAAT
  • 2020 – SWISS SKYDIVER
  • 2019 – DUNBAR
  • 2018 – ESKIMO KISSES
  • 2017 – ELATE
  • 2016 – SONGBIRD
  • 2015 – EMBELLISH THE LACE
  • 2014 – STOPCHARGINGMARIA
  • 2013 – PRINCESS OF SYLMAR
  • 2012 – QUESTING
  • 2011 – ROYAL DELTA

Alabama Stakes– Watch The 2021 Running Again

Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on The Sports Daily, giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.
