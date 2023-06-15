Netflix released the first trailer for its upcoming docuseries Quarterback. The nine-episode series follows the lives of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, and then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Netflix’s Quarterback Follows Three QBs During the 2022 Season

Mahomes, Cousins, and Mariota were mic’d up for every game of the 2022 season thanks to the NFL’s partnership with Netflix. Quarterback will feature behind-the-scenes footage of each player, similar to HBO’s Hard Knocks.

Quarterback will also follow the players off the field as they take fans into their homes and expand on their personal lives.

During the 2022 season, Mahomes and the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, Cousins and the Vikings won the NFC North, and Mariota and the Falcons battled for a playoff spot all year.

“I’m excited for fans to get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at an unforgettable season for the entire Chiefs organization and for my family,” Mahomes told Netflix. “From welcoming home a new baby in the middle of the season to welcoming the Lombardi trophy back to Kansas City, our crew was there for it all. This new Netflix series will show the time, preparation and balance that it takes to be an NFL quarterback and perform on the biggest stage.”

Netflix Continues To Expand Into Sports

Netflix continues to expand into the world of sports with several successful docuseries.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive follows the world of F1 racing and the drivers involved in the sport. The racing series has been credited with attracting a new audience and popularizing the sport in the U.S.

Full Swing (professional golf) and Break Point (tennis) also premiered earlier this year.

Quarterback premieres on July 12.

