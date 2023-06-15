NFL News and Rumors

Netflix’s Quarterback Trailer Features Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, Marcus Mariota

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Netflix released the first trailer for its upcoming docuseries Quarterback. The nine-episode series follows the lives of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, and then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Netflix’s Quarterback Follows Three QBs During the 2022 Season

Mahomes, Cousins, and Mariota were mic’d up for every game of the 2022 season thanks to the NFL’s partnership with Netflix. Quarterback will feature behind-the-scenes footage of each player, similar to HBO’s Hard Knocks.

Quarterback will also follow the players off the field as they take fans into their homes and expand on their personal lives.

During the 2022 season, Mahomes and the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, Cousins and the Vikings won the NFC North, and Mariota and the Falcons battled for a playoff spot all year.

“I’m excited for fans to get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at an unforgettable season for the entire Chiefs organization and for my family,” Mahomes told Netflix. “From welcoming home a new baby in the middle of the season to welcoming the Lombardi trophy back to Kansas City, our crew was there for it all. This new Netflix series will show the time, preparation and balance that it takes to be an NFL quarterback and perform on the biggest stage.”

Netflix Continues To Expand Into Sports

Netflix continues to expand into the world of sports with several successful docuseries.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive follows the world of F1 racing and the drivers involved in the sport. The racing series has been credited with attracting a new audience and popularizing the sport in the U.S.

Full Swing (professional golf) and Break Point (tennis) also premiered earlier this year.

Quarterback premieres on July 12.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys

Free Agent Quarterback Carson Wentz Is Working With Jon Gruden During Offseason

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  45min
NFL News and Rumors
Dalvin Cook
Dalvin Cook In No Rush To Sign, Wants To Be Valued
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 13 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Allstate Sugar Bowl - Auburn v Oklahoma
With 2018 Rose Bowl In Mind, Baker Mayfield “Jokes” With Rodrigo Blankenship At Bucs Minicamp
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 13 2023
NFL News and Rumors
justin jones
Chicago Bears DT Justin Jones: “Packers Fans Don’t Know Football. They’re Shi**y Fans”
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 13 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs
Bills’ Stefon Diggs Was At Minicamp, Left Before Practice Started
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 13 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Former NFL Running Back Peyton Hillis Is In ICU Following Swimming Accident
Former Madden Cover Star Peyton Hillis Speaks Publicly About Nearly Drowning In January In Florida RIP Currents
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 13 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni
Philadelphia Eagles’ Coach Nick Sirianni Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 12 2023
More News
Arrow to top