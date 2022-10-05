New Candidates Entering Heisman Race | CJ Stroud Still Favorite But Others Have Started Their Charge

This week in college football saw several players strengthen their campaign in the Heisman race. Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is still the oddsmakers’ favorite but who are the new candidates making a charge.

CJ Stroud still atop the market

It is probably correct that Ohio State QB CJ Stroud is still way ahead in the betting for the Heisman Trophy winner. The Buckeyes have been the most impressive of the three leading teams this year. While Georgia and Alabama have had small blips, Ohio State just keep blowing away the opposition. Stroud is the +135 favorite for the Heisman with BetOnline.

Drake Maye on the charge

While Bryce Young, Stetson Bennett and Caleb Williams all have some issues with their campaign at the moment, some other quarterbacks are attracting attention around the nation. Drake Maye (+2800 with BetOnline) is a name that we are seeing pop up consistently on social media over the past couple of weeks.

The North Carolina QB has entered the Heisman race courtesy of his 19 touchdown passes with just one interception in his opening five encounters. The UNC offense is firing on all cylinders and it is down to this redshirt freshman. Maye has drawn some criticism from UNC head coach Mack Brown for seeking contact but his teammates absolutely love him. His no nonsense running style has seen him add three more TDs on the ground this season.

It has been a massive year for Maye, but a win over Notre Dame would have seen him a much shorter price right now. He may just be one to keep an eye on this year and if UNC can improve their defense, then look out for the Tar Heels to be real contenders in the ACC next year.

Adrian Martinez making a run

Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez (+1600 with BetOnline) is another quarterback outside the big four creating a stir. On Saturday against Texas Tech, Martinez rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns. However, he hasn’t quite managed to set the world alight with his arm and the fear is this is a bit of a short price. They have a few tough games on the horizon and if K-State slips out of the top 25 of the AP poll then it is likely that Martinez can kiss his Heisman chances goodbye. There are definitely more attractive plays at the current prices.

Blake Corum’s Heisman run

One of our favorite bets at the prices is super-jacked Michigan running back Blake Corum (+1800 with BetOnline). Corum is getting a LOT of work in this offense and he’s still going at a staggering 6.6 yards per carry. Over the past two games, he has had an astonishing 59 rushing attempts. Additionally, he has ten touchdowns in five games, five of which came in week three against Connecticut. In week four he went for 243 yards against Maryland. Corum is doing something ridiculous on an almost weekly basis.

If Michigan manages to see out the season unbeaten, it will be Corum versus Stroud in what could be a monster final Big Ten matchup in the last week of the regular season. The winner will likely progress to the Big Ten championship game. We are getting way ahead of ourselves here, but they could be the two favorites for the Heisman Trophy at that time and what a monumental game that would be.

Gibbs and Miyan to take QB votes?

One of the problems for Alabama QB Bryce Young (other than his injured shoulder) is that Crimson Tide RB Jahmyr Gibbs (+2000 with BetOnline) is quite good. It is a similar problem for CJ Stroud where his half back Miyan Williams (+2500 with BetOnline) is also a little bit good. On the weekend, Gibbs rushed for over 200 yards versus Arkansas,and Miyan Williams rushed for 189 yards and FIVE touchdowns against Rutgers.

There is a scenario where two Heisman candidates on a team take votes away from one another. And this year it has the potential to happen twice. This wouldn’t be ideal for Young or Stroud, but is also sub-optimal for Williams and Gibbs. Stroud can likely stand a couple of good Williams outings without doing a whole lot himself, but we aren’t sure we can say the same for Bryce Young. A few more big games from these running backs and things get quite spicy at the top of the betting market.

It will be interesting to keep an eye on this lot of the coming weeks and revisit it at that point.