Up until he was hired last week as the head coach of the Denver Broncos, Sean Payton had spent the majority of his coaching career in the NFC. So it wasn’t a total shock when the former New Orleans Saints boss announced his prediction for Super Sunday:

With both the Broncos and Chiefs residing in the AFC West, this could also be the new guy trolling Kansas City. Or maybe Payton truly believes Philadelphia is the superior team.

KC is the Big Dog

Consider this though. Since winning Super Bowl 50, Denver is 12-30 within the AFC West and is currently riding a 15-game losing streak to the Chiefs. Kansas City has been to five consecutive AFC title games and has seven straight AFC West titles. The Chiefs took over from the Broncos as the AFC West’s top team after Denver won the division from 2011-2015.

Payton says he believes the Broncos will be much better within the AFC West in 2023, after posting a 1-5 division record in each of the three previous seasons.

The Broncos have started to fill out their coaching staff. They’ve hired Zach Strief as their new offensive line coach. He was drafted by the Saints in 2006 and spent his entire 12-year NFL career in the Big Easy. Strief was a member of the Super Bowl winning team and served as an assistant O-Line coach for Payton in 2021.

The Russell Wilson quandry

How much of Russell Wilson’s troubles can be blamed on the Broncos offensive line is debatable. In 2022 they allowed a league high 63 sacks, including 55 when Wilson was in the lineup. That was one of the reasons why Denver was last in the league in points per game (16.9 ppg.) and 21st in yards. Wilson finished the year with a career-low 16 TD passes and the Broncos had 11 games in which they scored 16 points or fewer.

Payton did say that Wilson offered a glimmer of hope over the final two games of the season. He had six total touchdowns – four passing and two rushing. He twirled three touchdown passes in the final game of the year, a victory over the San Diego Chargers. Whether Payton can “fix” Wilson or not, will go a long ways towards determining the Broncos immediate success.