News

Denver Broncos’ Coach Sean Payton Picks Eagles To Win Super Bowl

Author image
bobharvey
3 min read
Broncos Could Pay Sean Payton Over $20M Per Year, Source Says

Up until he was hired last week as the head coach of the Denver Broncos, Sean Payton had spent the majority of his coaching career in the NFC. So it wasn’t a total shock when the former New Orleans Saints boss announced his prediction for Super Sunday:

With both the Broncos and Chiefs residing in the AFC West, this could also be the new guy trolling Kansas City. Or maybe Payton truly believes Philadelphia is the superior team.

KC is the Big Dog

Consider this though. Since winning Super Bowl 50, Denver is 12-30 within the AFC West and is currently riding a 15-game losing streak to the Chiefs. Kansas City has been to five consecutive AFC title games and has seven straight AFC West titles. The Chiefs took over from the Broncos as the AFC West’s top team after Denver won the division from 2011-2015.

Payton says he believes the Broncos will be much better within the AFC West in 2023, after posting a 1-5 division record in each of the three previous seasons.

The Broncos have started to fill out their coaching staff. They’ve hired Zach Strief as their new offensive line coach. He was drafted by the Saints in 2006 and spent his entire 12-year NFL career in the Big Easy. Strief was a member of the Super Bowl winning team and served as an assistant O-Line coach for Payton in 2021.

The Russell Wilson quandry

How much of Russell Wilson’s troubles can be blamed on the Broncos offensive line is debatable. In 2022 they allowed a league high 63 sacks, including 55 when Wilson was in the lineup. That was one of the reasons why Denver was last in the league in points per game (16.9 ppg.) and 21st in yards. Wilson finished the year with a career-low 16 TD passes and the Broncos had 11 games in which they scored 16 points or fewer.

Payton did say that Wilson offered a glimmer of hope over the final two games of the season. He had six total touchdowns – four passing and two rushing. He twirled three touchdown passes in the final game of the year, a victory over the San Diego Chargers. Whether Payton can “fix” Wilson or not, will go a long ways towards determining the Broncos immediate success.

 

 

Topics  
News
Author image

bobharvey

View All Posts By bobharvey

bobharvey

View All Posts By bobharvey

Related To News

News
Clash mixed reviews 2 6 23 (1)

NASCAR’s Clash at the Coliseum Receives Mixed Reviews on Future

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  6h
News
Nancy Kerrigan
Top Three Figure Skating Sagas Of All Time
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 4 2023
News
NASCAR: Jimmy Johnson
Diamond Anniversary: NASCAR Cup Series Announces 2023 Schedule Changes
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 31 2023
News
Sportsbooks Predict Elon Musk Will Surpass Barack Obama In Twitter Followers
Sportsbooks Predict Elon Musk Will Surpass Barack Obama In Twitter Followers
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 31 2023
News
Khaby Lame Expected To Finish 2023 As Most Followed TikTok Account
Khaby Lame Expected To Finish 2023 As Most Followed TikTok Account
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 1 2023
News
DeMeco Ryans 49ers
DeMeco Ryans Becomes Favorite For Texans Next Head Coach
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 30 2023
News
rsz_brock-purdy-1
The 49ers Will Have QB Questions to Answer During Off-Season
Author image Anthony Cardenas  •  Jan 30 2023
More News
Arrow to top