NFL News and Rumors

New England Patriots Sign WR JuJu Smith-Schuster To 3 Year Deal

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
JuJu Smith-Schuster

NFL wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will transition to playing from one legendary head coach to another.

After joining the Kansas City Chiefs for their Super Bowl Championship season in 2022, the free agent is reportedly signing with the New England Patriots for a three-year deal worth $33 million.

Smith-Schuster will now be playing for the G.O.A.T. Patriots’ head coach Bill Belichick.

Smith-Schuster In 2022

Smith-Schuster played in 16 Chiefs regular season games and 3 postseason games.

He accumulated over 1,000 yards between the regular and postseason along with 88 receptions and 3 touchdowns.

In the Super Bowl, he was involved in the controversial defensive holding play called on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry.

2018 Was His Career Best Season

Smith-Schuster is only 26 years old so presumably, his best playing years are ahead.

Thus far in his career, the best season was 2018 with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He caught 111 passes out of 166 targets for 1,426 yards and 7 touchdowns.

As a result, he was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2018.

Smith-Schuster Is A New Target For Mac Jones

Smith-Schuster has played with quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger and Patrick Mahomes.

Mac Jones is younger and still gaining his NFL footing as he enters this third season with the Patriots.

Jones dealt with injuries and adversity and experienced a bit of a sophomore slump after being selected to the Pro Bowl in his rookie season and leading the Patriots to the playoffs.

Smith-Schuster likes to be the focal point in the offense and with Jakobi Myers now joining the Las Vegas Raiders, he has an opportunity to be a star for the Patriots.

Smith-Schuster Sends Wishes To Kansas City And To New England Fans

In a Twitter post, he wrote:

“Thank you to Kansas City for giving me the opportunity to come in and contribute to a Super Bowl, the most unforgettable experience of my life.  I will always love my teammates, the coaching staff, and the fans for being so great to me.”

As for the Patriots fanbase, Smith-Schuster has the following message.

“Excited for my next chapter in New England! I will give this organization everything I have, thank you for believing in me.”

NFL Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Patriots
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Jacoby Brissett

QB Jacoby Brissett Reportedly Signing With Washington Commanders

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  47s
NFL News and Rumors
JuJu Smith-Schuster
New England Patriots Sign WR JuJu Smith-Schuster To 3 Year Deal
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  38min
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
4 Things We Learned In Aaron Rodgers – Pat McAfee Interview
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
The Hefty Cost of an Aaron Rodgers Trade, According to an NFL Insider
Aaron Rodgers Announces On Pat McAfee Show He Wants To Play For Jets
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Cleveland Browns at New York Giants
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Signing QB Baker Mayfield To 1 Year Deal
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Dallas Cowboys v Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Preparing To Release RB Ezekiel Elliott
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
Aaron Rodgers To Appear On Pat McAfee Show On Wednesday
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  21h
More News
Arrow to top