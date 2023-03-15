NFL wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will transition to playing from one legendary head coach to another.

After joining the Kansas City Chiefs for their Super Bowl Championship season in 2022, the free agent is reportedly signing with the New England Patriots for a three-year deal worth $33 million.

Smith-Schuster will now be playing for the G.O.A.T. Patriots’ head coach Bill Belichick.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster will be a Patriot, per multiple reports. pic.twitter.com/o7JEfRLaIJ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) March 15, 2023

Smith-Schuster In 2022

Smith-Schuster played in 16 Chiefs regular season games and 3 postseason games.

He accumulated over 1,000 yards between the regular and postseason along with 88 receptions and 3 touchdowns.

In the Super Bowl, he was involved in the controversial defensive holding play called on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry.

🎥 A clip of the route by JuJu Smith-Schuster. The call was for the grab with the DB's right arm at the start of the route. I think. Maybe 😁 Referee down field likely had the best view. #SuperBowl #NFL#Penalty #Not #Rigged https://t.co/d42tJytiou — Sports By Chris Clough (@ChrisOnSports) February 13, 2023

2018 Was His Career Best Season

Smith-Schuster is only 26 years old so presumably, his best playing years are ahead.

Thus far in his career, the best season was 2018 with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He caught 111 passes out of 166 targets for 1,426 yards and 7 touchdowns.

As a result, he was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2018.

Smith-Schuster Is A New Target For Mac Jones

Smith-Schuster has played with quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger and Patrick Mahomes.

Mac Jones is younger and still gaining his NFL footing as he enters this third season with the Patriots.

Jones dealt with injuries and adversity and experienced a bit of a sophomore slump after being selected to the Pro Bowl in his rookie season and leading the Patriots to the playoffs.

Smith-Schuster likes to be the focal point in the offense and with Jakobi Myers now joining the Las Vegas Raiders, he has an opportunity to be a star for the Patriots.

Smith-Schuster Sends Wishes To Kansas City And To New England Fans

In a Twitter post, he wrote:

“Thank you to Kansas City for giving me the opportunity to come in and contribute to a Super Bowl, the most unforgettable experience of my life. I will always love my teammates, the coaching staff, and the fans for being so great to me.”

Thank you to Kansas City for the giving me the opportunity to come in and contribute to a Super Bowl, the most unforgettable experience of my life. I will always love my teammates, the coaching staff, and the fans for being so great to me. 🙏🏾 💍 pic.twitter.com/12mkvb2qMm — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 15, 2023

As for the Patriots fanbase, Smith-Schuster has the following message.

“Excited for my next chapter in New England! I will give this organization everything I have, thank you for believing in me.”

Excited for my next chapter in New England! I will give this organization everything I have, thank you for believing in me! 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/EwOxy7L7yz — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 15, 2023

