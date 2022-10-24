New England Patriots Sports Betting Promo Codes For $6,000 NFL Free Bets vs Bears | Massachusetts Sports Betting

NFL week 7 concludes tonight with the final game that sees the Chicago Bears making the trip to the Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts to face the New England Patriots and if you like having a punt on the American Football you can claim up to $6,000 in NFL free bets by using our unique Promo Code ‘INSIDERS’ with our leading Sportsbooks.



This is 100% genuine – and best of all you don’t need to even place a bet to get your NFL Sportsbook bonuses – by just using our New England Patriots Sports Betting Promo Code ‘INSIDERS’, when adding funds to your new account for the first time, you’ll unlock your matched deposit bonuses.

Let’s Get Straight Into Telling You How To Do This – First-up, just head over to one of the best NFL Sportsbooks around – BetOnline. Sign-up and if you deposit a maximum of $2,000 this will release your first $1,000 in NFL Sportsbook free bets – find out more on how to join below – but it really is as simply as that!



Once you’ve joined and deposited – remember to use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS‘, then you’ll have a stack of NFL free bets on tonight’s big Monday Night offering between the Bears and New England. We’ve also got the latest Moneyline odds on the match and some key match stats to help you find a betting angle into the game.

DID YOU KNOW? New England have won their last 5 games against the Chicago Bears

Just remember to use our unique Promo Code ‘INSIDERS’ to make sure you get your NFL free bets.



Best Best NFL Betting Site For Monday 24th October



Join BetOnline HERE Deposit up to $2,000 with our code INSIDERS after registering your account Get a 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000 You can now start to bet on Monday’s NFL game between the Bears and Patriots

A recap – Just go to one of the best NFL Sportsbooks around – BetOnline – and once you’ve joined (this only takes a few clicks) and deposited the full amount ($2,000) you will release $1,000 in NFL free bets to your new account ahead of tonight’s game between the Bears and New England – Just use our unique PROMO CODE – INSIDERS – when making your opening deposit.

Can’t Deposit The Full $2,000? Don’t worry if you can’t deposit the full $2,000 – BetOnline will still match you to 50%, so even a $500 first deposit gets you a $250 free NFL bet, but as this offer is only available on your opening deposit, then you might as well take FULL ADVANTAGE.

New England Patriots Sports Betting Promo Codes and NFL Free Bets



RELATED: NFL Picks – Our Expert American Football Picks | Best NFL Live Betting Sites

$6,000 In NFL Free Bets Patriots vs Bears | Massachusetts Sports Betting

Claim the best NFL Sportsbooks free bets & cash bonuses for tonight’s NFL game between the Chicago Bears & New England Patriots.

See below our best NFL betting sites for to use on tonight’s NFL games as the Bears travel to the Gillette Stadium to face New England. While, if you are in a state which has not legalized gambling as of yet, you can still sign up to place bets on the sportsbooks on this page and hit a ‘Touchdown’ with $6,000 in NFL free bets to use on tonight’s Monday night NFL game.

Can I Bet On Bears v New England In Massachusetts?

If you’re in Massachusetts or anywhere in the United States, you can bet on today’s Chicago Bears v New England Patriots NFL Monday night game on the sportsbooks listed on this page – as long as you are 18 or older.

18 and over

Be in Massachusetts or any US state

Have a valid email address for verification

1. BetOnline: $1,000 In NFL Free Bets For Bears v Patriots Tonight





Just deposit up to $2,000 and BetOnline will match it 50% as a Sportsbook bonus, which will give you $1,000 in free NFL bets to use on the Monday night game between the Bears and Patriots – or, if you can’t deposit the full amount, then even a $1,000 gets you a $500 NFL free bet. Just be sure to use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS‘ so get this bonus added to your new BetOnline account.

BetOnline NFL Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Betting Bonus of $1,000

Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

2. Bovada: $750 Cash Bonus For NFL Monday Night



Use our promo code INSIDERS on Bovada once more when signing up and making a deposit, and the Bovada team will match your initial outlay to 75%, up to $750 which you can use on tonight’s Monday night week 7 NFL games between the Bears and Patriots.

Bovada NFL Betting Bonus Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NFL Free Bets

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

NFL Monday Moneyline Betting Odds: 24th October 2022

Chicago Bears @ New England Patriots Mon Oct 25, 8:15pm

The Bears have started the new NFL season poorly with only two wins from their opening six games and head into tonight’s game having lost their last three, including last time out at the Vikings (22-29).

New England didn’t start much better with three defeats from their opening four games, but have picked up the pace in recent weeks with two straight wins over the Detroit Lions and last weekend with a 38-15 win over the Browns.

Played: 14

Chicago Bears Wins: 4

New England Patriots Wins: 10

Tied: 0

Last Met: Oct 21, 2018: Patriots 38 @ Bears 31

Key Stat: New England have won their last 5 vs Chicago

Bet Money Line Play Chicago Bears +305 New England Patriots -375

Note: Odds are subject to change

3. Everygame: $750 In NFL SportsbookFree Bet Cash Bonuses For Monday’s Game





Everygame is another Sportsbook have in your corner if you’re looking to bet on the NFL matches this Monday night. Everygame will give you up to three free bets worth up to $250 on your first three deposits – that’s a tasty $750 if you ‘max-out’ and take full advantage on your first three deposits.

And – you guessed it – just use our dedicated PROMO CODE – INSIDERS – again.

Everygame NFL Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a bet has been placed

4. MyBookie: Claim $1,000 In American Football Sportsbook Bonuses For NFL Monday





Use MyBookie’s $1,000 free bet on any of the upcoming NFL games – including the Monday night clash between the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots – with the minimum deposit requirement only $50. Just remember to, once, again, use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ to get this offer and in the process add another $1,000 in NFL Sportsbook cash bonuses to your account.

MyBookie NFL Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

5. BetUS: $2,500 In NFL Sportsbook Free Bet Bonuses To Redeem





BetUS will match your deposit up to a whopping $2,500, which you can use this free NFL betting bonus cash on Monday’s game and probably have a stack remaining for the rest of the NFL matches next weekend! Again, simply use our PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ to get this offer with ‘America’s Favorite Sportsbook’.

BetUS NFL Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets