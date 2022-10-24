New England Patriots vs Chicago Bears Same Game Parlay: Best Prop Bets For NFL Monday Night Football

The New England Patriots can make it three wins in a row against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football as Mac Jones looks set to make his return to the field.

New England Patriots vs Chicago Bears Same Game Parlay Picks

New England Patriots vs Chicago Bears Same Game Parlay @ +425 with Bovada

Best NFL Betting Sites 2022

Placing a Bet With Your Bovada Free Bets

See below as to how to place your bets once you have signed up.

Sign up to Bovada

Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.

Click on football and ‘NFL’ to bring up the markets.

Load up your bet and stake your chosen amount.

New England Patriots vs Chicago Bears Pick 1: Patriots To Cover

Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots have won two in a row and are on course to make it three as Monday Night Football returns to Foxborough.

The Patriots have an all-time record of 28-27 on Monday Night Football and are boosted by the expected return of Pro Bowl QB Mac Jones, putting an unfortunate end to Bailey Zappe’s ‘Linsanity’ run.

Tonight marks the first meeting between New England and Chicago since 2018, in a 38-31 Patriots win as Tom Brady threw for 277 yards and three TDs against Mitch Trubisky.

#Patriots QB Mac Jones, hoping to return from a high-ankle sprain, took the bulk of the first-team reps on Saturday, the team's final practice of the week, sources say. That's a sign that he's on track to return vs. the #Bears. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2022

New England Patriots vs Chicago Bears Pick 2: Mac Jones Back With A Bang

Mac Jones is expected to start for the Patriots in place of backup QB Bailey Zappe, who led the team to consecutive victories against the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions in Jones’ absence.

The 24-year-old has averaged 262 passing yards per game this season, throwing two TDs and rushing for one. Jones enjoyed one of the best rookie QB seasons in league history last year, earning him Pro Bowl honors.

We’re tipping Mac to come back with a bang and lead the Patriots to a third consecutive week in the win column.

New England Patriots vs Chicago Bears Pick 3: Stevenson Over 62.5 Rushing Yards

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson has become the focal point of Matt Patricia’s offense this season, rushing for three TDs and 448 yards in six games so far.

Stevenson is seventh in the NFL in rushing yards and tenth in attempts and has formed a dangerous partnership with Damien Harris, also recording three TDs.

There is a possibility that the Patriots could finish the season with two backs recording over 1,000 yards, which has occurred just five times in league history.

Stevenson is currently on pace for 1,269 total yards and Harris 874 (missed Cleveland Browns game through injury but fully participated in practice on Friday).

New England Patriots vs Chicago Bears Odds