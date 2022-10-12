New England Patriots vs Cleveland Browns Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday Football

Week six offers this interesting matchup between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns. Check out our three best picks for Sunday’s clash at BetOnline.

New England Patriots vs Cleveland Browns Odds, Predictions And Best Bets

Cleveland Browns -3.0 @ +105 BetOnline

Cleveland Browns ML @ -150 BetOnline

Cleveland Browns under 42.5 @ -110 BetOnline

Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For New England Patriots vs Cleveland Browns

1. $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NFL Bets Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 2. $750 Welcome Bonus Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 3. $750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 4. 125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 5. $1,000 Sports Betting Offer For The 2022 NFL Season Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer

New England Patriots vs Cleveland Browns Odds Pick 1: Cleveland Browns -3.0 @ -110 BetOnline

New England hasn’t named a starting QB yet, but it won’t matter Sunday against arguably one of the worst defenses in the league by DVOA standards. The Pats defense allows 128 rushing yards per game, and that won’t work against Nick Chubb and the Browns rushing attack.

Some important trends for this matchup;

Home team is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 meetings

Favorite is 7-2 ATS in their last 9 meetings

Back Cleveland Browns -3.0 @ -110 With BetOnline

New England Patriots vs Cleveland Browns Odds Pick 2: Cleveland Browns ML -150 @ BetOnline

I like this play for the same reasons as described above. Cleveland racks up an average of 198 rushing yards per contest, and the Patriots defense won’t be able to stop Chubb and Co Sunday afternoon.

Some important trends for this matchup;

Home team is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 meetings

Favorite is 7-2 ATS in their last 9 meetings

Back Cleveland Browns ML @ -150 With BetOnline

New England Patriots vs Cleveland Browns Odds Pick 3: Cleveland Browns under 42.5 -110 @ BetOnline

According to the DVOA rankings, the Patriots rank No. 30 in rushing defense and that will do two things; it will allow the Browns to win this game and eat enough clock that New England and its pitiful offense won’t have enough clock to catch up.

Some important trends for this matchup;

Under is 7-1 in Browns last 8 vs. a team with a losing record

Under is 14-2 in Patriots last 16 road games vs. a team with a losing home record

Under is 24-8 in Patriots last 32 games on grass

Back Cleveland Browns under 42.5 @ -110 With Bovada

New England Patriots vs Cleveland Browns Odds