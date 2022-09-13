New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday

Week 2 of the NFL of the 2022 season gets underway in Pittsburgh when the New England Patriots meet the Pittsburgh Steelers in this AFC matchup.

New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers, Predictions and Best Bets

New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers Pick 1: Steelers to cover

Pittsburgh is fresh off an upset win over Cincinnati and are currently a 1.5 point home underdog Sunday. The Steelers are 14-3-2 as home underdogs since 2007.

The Steelers are 19-5-2 ATS in their last 26 games as a home underdog, and 45-41-7 ATS since 2015 against AFC opponents.

Our tip for Sundays clash is the Steelers spread at +1.5.

Back Steelers +1.5

New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers Pick 2: Steelers under

The Patriots managed just seven points with three turnovers in their away loss to Miami, and the under is 12-3 in the Patriots last 15 games after scoring less than 15 points in their previous game.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh needed overtime to score 23 points, and the under is 9-2-1 in the Steelers last 12 home games vs. a team with a losing road record.

Our tip is to play the Steelers under 40.5 points in what should be a low-scoring affair.

Steelers under 40.5 points

New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers Pick 3: Low scoring first half

We have two struggling offenses up against defenses that are stout. New England allowed just one touchdown against Miami, and Pittsburgh shut down what was supposed to be a high-scoring Bengals offense.

The under is 9-3-0 over the Steelers last 12 home games as an underdog, and the under is 23-7 in Patriots last 30 games on grass.

Look for a low scoring affair between two offenses trying to figure things out vs two defenses that know how to shut teams down.

Steelers FH under 20.5 Points

