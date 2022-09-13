NFL picks

New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday

Author image
philnaessens
2 min read
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 2 of the NFL of the 2022 season gets underway in Pittsburgh when the New England Patriots meet the Pittsburgh Steelers in this AFC matchup.

New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers, Predictions and Best Bets

New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers Pick 1: Steelers to cover

Pittsburgh is fresh off an upset win over Cincinnati and are currently a 1.5 point home underdog Sunday. The Steelers are 14-3-2 as home underdogs since 2007.

The Steelers are 19-5-2 ATS in their last 26 games as a home underdog, and 45-41-7 ATS since 2015 against AFC opponents.

Our tip for Sundays clash is the Steelers spread at +1.5.

Back Steelers +1.5 @ +101 With Bovada

New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers  Pick 2: Steelers under   

The Patriots managed just seven points with three turnovers in their away loss to Miami, and the under is 12-3 in the Patriots last 15 games after scoring less than 15 points in their previous game.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh needed overtime to score 23 points, and the under is 9-2-1 in the Steelers last 12 home games vs. a team with a losing road record.

Our tip is to play the Steelers under 40.5 points in what should be a low-scoring affair. 

Steelers under 40.5 @ +105 With Bovada

New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers  Pick 3: Low scoring first half

We have two struggling offenses up against defenses that are stout. New England allowed just one touchdown against Miami, and Pittsburgh shut down what was supposed to be a high-scoring Bengals offense. 

The under is 9-3-0 over the Steelers last 12 home games as an underdog, and the under is 23-7 in Patriots last 30 games on grass.

Look for a low scoring affair between two offenses trying to figure things out vs two defenses that know how to shut teams down. 

Steelers FH under 20.5 Points @ -105 With Bovada

Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Odds

Bet Money Line Play
New England Patriots -115 New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday
Pittsburgh Steelers +104 New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday

Topics  
NFL picks
Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil’s work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area.
