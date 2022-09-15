News

New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers Same Game Parlay: Best Prop Bets For NFL Sunday

Joe Lyons
Following a disappointing opening weekend defeat in Miami, the New England Patriots can make amends with victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers at home on Sunday afternoon.

New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers Same Game Parlay Picks

New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers Same Game Parlay @ +320 with Bovada

New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers Pick 1: Patriots To Cover

The New England Patriots looked out of sorts and uncomfortable in their opening weekend loss to the Miami Dolphins, as sophomore QB Mac Jones suffered a back injury which required X-rays at the stadium after the game.

Jones is suffering from back spasms according to reports, but X-rays were negative and there is a good chance that the 24-year-old will feature in the Patriots’ season debut at home in New England.

In the first home game of the season at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, we’re backing the Patriots to cover.

Back Patriots -2.5 @ +100 With Bovada

New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers Pick 2: Touchdowns in Boston

The Patriots only scored one touchdown in the season opener against Miami, which marked the debut game for new offensive coordinator Matt Patricia, who didn’t leave a positive impression on supporters.

However, as Boston sports fans should know with the Celtics last season, it can take players months to adapt and restyle to a new system which will eventually prove successful. Patience is a virtue, and Patriots fans should get behind their team all the way to the end.

There is nothing more powerful than an entire stadium of support and the Patriots have an exciting young team that deserves their commitment.

Patriots over 2.5 touchdowns @ +140 With Bovada

New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers Pick 3: Over 40.5 points

In each of the last two meetings between the pair, an average of 31.5 points per game has been scored – however, the last game was in September 2019 when the Patriots were led by Tom Brady.

In 2022, these sides are completely different but both feature exciting quarterbacks such as Mac Jones and Mitch Trubisky. Jones is currently suffering with a back injury, but is expected to recover in time for kick-off on Sunday.

We’re tipping a high-scoring affair in New England, in a fast-paced encounter featuring an even matchup.

Over 40.5 points @ +100 With Bovada

New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers Odds

Bet Money Line Play
New England Patriots -130 New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers Same Game Parlay: Best Prop Bets For NFL Sunday
Pittsburgh Steelers +110 New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers Same Game Parlay: Best Prop Bets For NFL Sunday
NFL News and Rumors
Joe Lyons

Sports betting writer for Finixio. Journalism student at the University of Derby, Class of 2023.
