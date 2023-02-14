New Mexico State To Suspend Remainder of Men’s Basketball Season

The New Mexico State men’s basketball program has decided to forfeit the remainder of the 2023 season. The decision was made amid hazing allegations involving members of the team.

On Monday, the Western Athletic Conference released a statement saying that the program’s remaining games will be deemed forfeits. The NCAA does not count forfeits in a team’s record.

Breaking: New Mexico State has called off the rest of its men’s basketball season after reviewing a police report that cited three players for false imprisonment, harassment and counts of criminal sexual contact against a teammate.https://t.co/76IsMXWTwq — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) February 12, 2023

The decision came after a police report detailed hazing allegations against three New Mexico State players. Last Friday, an unnamed player reported that he had been hazed by his teammates throughout the season. The alleged incidents were said to have occurred in front of the entire team. Allegations include false imprisonment, harrassment, and criminal sexual contact.

This is the second incident of the season for the Aggies’ men’s basketball team. In November, forward Mike Peake was involved in a shooting incident at the University of New Mexico’s campus. According to police, after being lured by a group including 19-year-old Brandon Travis, Peake was shot before shooting and killing Travis. The incident occurred while the team was in town for a game between the two schools.

The incident involving Peake is currently under investigation. Peake was suspended from the team and has not played for the team since November 12. The hazing allegations are not believed to be related to the November shooting, according to the school.

New Mexico State suspends the season with a 9-15 record in the first year for head coach Greg Heiar. In addition, they went 2-10 in conference play. As ESPN reports, Heiar and his coaching staff are on administrative leave as of Friday.