New Orleans Saints and Former LSU Player Tyrann Mathieu Wears Tennessee Jersey After Losing Bet to Alvin Kamara

David Evans
Alvin Kamara just won a bet and wants the world to know about it. On Wednesday, he posted a video to his Twitter account showing his New Orleans Saints teammate, Tyrann Mathieu paying off the losing bet by wearing a Tennessee Volunteers jersey after his alma mater, LSU lost to the Vols on Saturday.

The Wager

Tennessee emerged victorious against LSU by a whopping 40-13 scoreline this Saturday and a New Orleans Saint player paid the price. Prior to the game, Alvin Kamara who was a running back with the Volunteers made a wager with his teammate. Tyrann Mathieu, a former defensive back at the LSU Tigers accepted the terms and the bet was on. Kamara took Tennessee and ‘the Honey Badger’ took LSU.

Should LSU win, Kamara would be forced to wear Tigers gear, and if Tennessee were to win, Mathieu would be forced to wear Volunteers attire. This kind of fun wager is not uncommon amongst pro sports players with so many different college rivals on the same pro roster. But it is always fun to see the result when it’s posted publicly.

The Payoff

On Wednesday, Kamara rocked up to the Saints’ locker room where Mathieu was waiting. Standing there in all orange, ‘the Honey Badger’ looked quite sheepish while Kamara was howling with laughter. “Who [is] that? That boy looks good,” Kamara says as he spots Mathieu in the traditional Tennessee orange.

Mathieu can barely look at the camera as he covers his face in a joking manner, but Kamara is keen to let us know who it is. “That’s that ‘Badger’,” he says referring to Mathieu’s nickame, ‘the Honey Badger’. All good fun as the debt is cleared.

Up next for Kamara’s Tennessee is Alabama, and his running back teammate Mark Ingram’s former school. Are we about to see Kamara on the other side of the camera, in Alabama crimson next week?

Topics  
NCAAF News
David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
