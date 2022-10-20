Arizona Cardinals

New Orleans Saints vs Arizona Cardinals Betting Picks, Player Props & NFL Same Game Parlay

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter
2 min read
DeAndre Hopkins
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The Cardinals host New Orleans on Thursday night in week 7 NFL action, and we have selected all the best picks you need ahead of the match, including a same game parlay featuring DeAndre Hopkins to score a TD on his return.

New Orleans Saints vs Arizona Cardinals Betting Picks

Best NFL Betting Sites 

$1000 Welcome Offer
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets Worth $100 Each
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$750 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

NFL Best Bet 1: DeAndre Hopkins anytime TD +132 @ Bovada

Thursday’s game marks the return of Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins, who was suspended at the start of the season for six games without pay after violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. Hopkins enjoyed plenty of success in 2021 even with restricted playing time due to injuries, with the WR receiving eight TD receptions during the campaign.

DeAndre Hopkins anytime TD +132 @ Bovada 

NFL Best Bet 2: Under 44 total points -111 @ Bovada

We have selected under 44 points when the NFC sides meet on Thursday, with the under selection coming in all of Arizona’s last five games vs the NFC. Thursday night football this season has been underwhelming, and with the matches averaging just 36.7 points per game this season, we have backed the trend to keep going with under 44 points at -111.

Under 44 total points -111 @ Bovada

NFL Best Bet 3: Arizona Cardinals to win -147 @ Bovada

The final selection of our three section parlay simply sees the Cardinals winning the match on Thursday. With the return of one of the top receivers in the league in DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals fans will be expecting a big performance from their star as well as the rest of the team.

Arizona Cardinals to win -147 @ Bovada

New Orleans Saints vs Arizona Cardinals odds

Team Moneyline Spread Total Points
New Orleans Saints +125 -4 (-110) Over 43.5 (-110)
Arizona Cardinals -147 +4 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110)

 

Topics  
Arizona Cardinals News NFL picks Saints
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter

Olly Taliku

Aspiring writer currently studying Football Journalism at the University of Derby, class of 2023. I take an interest in writing about all sports but I am most interested in football and horse racing.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku

Twitter
Aspiring writer currently studying Football Journalism at the University of Derby, class of 2023. I take an interest in writing about all sports but I am most interested in football and horse racing.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Arrow to top