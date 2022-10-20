New Orleans Saints vs Arizona Cardinals Live Stream: How to Watch NFL Streaming Free

The seventh game of the NFL season sees the Arizona Cardinals welcome the New Orleans Saints to the University of Phoenix Stadium. Here is how you can watch the Saints vs Cardinals game for free via our NFL live stream from anywhere in the US, thanks to Jazzsports.

How To Watch NFL Stream For New Orleans Saints vs Arizona Cardinals

Sign up to JazzSports by clicking here Create an account by filling in all your details Make a deposit into your account and watch the New Orleans Saints vs Arizona Cardinals NFL live stream online for FREE

Best NFL Live Streaming Sites For Saints vs Cardinals

New Orleans Saints vs Arizona Cardinals Live Stream Preview

The New Orleans Saints travel to Glendale hoping to bounce back from a 30-26 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last time out. The Saints have lost four of their last five games, and will have to play without their starting quarter-back, Jameis Winston, once again this week.

That isn’t the only injury the Saints will have to put up with. Their two starting wide receivers, Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, look to be unavailable this week too.

The Saints problems have come in the final quarter, which was epitomized by their loss to the Bengals last time out. New Orleans led 23-14 midway through the third quarter, before conceding 16 points after that and ultimately losing the game.

For the Arizona Cardinals, they have underperformed big time this season so far. They are 2-4 so far, with their two wins coming against the Raiders and Panthers. The Cardinals have lost two on the bounce to the Seattle and Philadelphia, so will be hoping to right these wrongs on home turf tonight.

The biggest positive for Arizona is that they will have their star wide receiver back in the fold in the shape of DeAndre Hopkins. Quarter-back Kyler Murray should get some help this week from Hopkins for sure. Returning after his six game suspension, the 30-year-old had 42 receptions for 572 yards and eight touchdowns in 10 games last season.

The Cardinals are the slight betting favorites for this one, as you can see in the table below. This could be due to the fact they are playing at home. Both of these sides are struggling right now, but a win here could act as a springboard to get their respective seasons up and running.

New Orleans Saints vs Arizona Cardinals Odds

The Latest JazzSports Betting Promo Codes

So, without further ado, here is how you can take advantage of the best Jazz Sportsbook NFL promo codes. These include JazzSports’ leading welcome offer, racebook bonuses, top-ups, cashbacks and no deposit bonus codes. The team at JazzSports have even more bonus offers available too, so be sure to check them out.